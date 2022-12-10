ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Indios, TX

CCSO: Man detained at port of entry; 75 lbs of marijuana seized

By Mia Morales
 4 days ago

LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to smuggle several packages in a vehicle through a port of entry in Los Indios, deputies said.

Benjamin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges of possession of marijuana, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Rodriguez was detained by Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators and U.S. Customs Agents, the release states.

Deputies found several packages hidden throughout the vehicle, with a total of 75 pounds of marijuana were seized, according to the release.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

