Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
Former Seminole revealed as top Pro Bowl vote-getter for NFC strong safeties
Derwin James Jr. is putting together another standout campaign.
'Noles in the Pros: Week 14, Cook and Akers Run Into the end zone
Touchdowns have been a regular occurrence for the former FSU running backs.
Kansas City's Kadarius Toney (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Toney's limited session could give him a chance to suit up after Kansas City's wideout was forced to miss three games despite being limited last week during practice. Expect Juju Smith-Schuster to see more targets in Week 15's game against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 23.0 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Toney is inactive.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth (foot) DNP on Wednesday, expects to play in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Freirmuth was a non-participant in Pittsburgh's first practice after he reportedly hurt his foot on his first catch in Week 14. Expect Zach Gentry to see more playing time if Freiermuth is inactive versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 7.7 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
Baltimore's Tyler Huntley (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full participant on Wednesday. Huntley's full session gives him a decent chance to suit up versus the Cleveland Browns after he was listed as limited on Tuesday. With Lamar Jackson missing another practice on Wednesday, expect the 24-year old to start under center if he is cleared.
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has missed practice multiple times this year due to various injuries. A return to practice on Thursday would put him on track to playing on Sunday. If he is absent again, he could be on the wrong side of questionable. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Treylon Burks (concussion) absent for Titans' Wednesday practice
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Burks remains sidelined after he missed Week 14 with a concussion. Expect Robert Woods to see more volume versus a Los Angeles Chargers' team allowing 26.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Burks is ruled out. Burks'...
Shaq Lawson goes above and beyond to stay warm at Bills practice (video)
Shaq Lawson has no chill. In the literal sense. There’s no way he could be cold, right?. Lawson has experience in the western New York climate after being drafted by the Bills in 2016. Fast forward to 2022 and Lawson is back with the team and he’s taking in his first winter since previously leaving the team.
Raiders designate Darren Waller (hamstring) to return from injured reserve
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) has been designated to return from the injured reserve. After Waller's return timeline was opened, the Raiders' tight end will have 21 days to be placed on their active roster. Expect Foster Moreau to log more snaps in Week 15's matchup versus a New England Patriots' defense ranked 22nd in FanDuel points (9.9) allowed per game to tight ends if Waller is ruled out.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
Spurs starting Charles Bassey for inactive Zach Collins (ankle) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bassey will start at the five after Zach Collins was held out with an ankle injury. In 22.1 expected minutes, our models project Bassey to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Bassey's projection includes 9.5 points,...
Golden State's Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Curry will remain in the locker room after he was forced to leave during the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Expect Jordan Poole to see a boost in usage if Curry were to miss more time.
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Higgins opened Week 15 with a limited practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to be active against Tampa Bay. The issue is, Higgins was active in Week 14 and only played a single snap despite logging a full practice on Friday and not carrying an injury designation into the game. Back-to-back full practices on Thursday and Friday would be an excellent sign. Tyler Boyd (finger) was also limited.
Jets' Mike White (ribs) limited on Wednesday
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. White was limited on Wednesday, as expected after he suffered a rib injury during Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Barring a setback, he is planning to and expected to play against the Lions on Sunday. Zach Wilson was promoted from third string to backup on Wednesday and would start if White is unable to.
Giants 'hopeful' Saquon Barkley's neck injury improves ahead of Week 15
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the team is "hopeful" that running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is making a quick recovery ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Barkley was a late addition to the Giants' Week 14 injury...
