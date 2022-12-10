ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
ATLANTA, LA
numberfire.com

Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15

According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Kansas City's Kadarius Toney (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Toney's limited session could give him a chance to suit up after Kansas City's wideout was forced to miss three games despite being limited last week during practice. Expect Juju Smith-Schuster to see more targets in Week 15's game against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 23.0 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Toney is inactive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth (foot) DNP on Wednesday, expects to play in Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Freirmuth was a non-participant in Pittsburgh's first practice after he reportedly hurt his foot on his first catch in Week 14. Expect Zach Gentry to see more playing time if Freiermuth is inactive versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 7.7 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Tyler Huntley (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full participant on Wednesday. Huntley's full session gives him a decent chance to suit up versus the Cleveland Browns after he was listed as limited on Tuesday. With Lamar Jackson missing another practice on Wednesday, expect the 24-year old to start under center if he is cleared.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has missed practice multiple times this year due to various injuries. A return to practice on Thursday would put him on track to playing on Sunday. If he is absent again, he could be on the wrong side of questionable. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks (concussion) absent for Titans' Wednesday practice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Burks remains sidelined after he missed Week 14 with a concussion. Expect Robert Woods to see more volume versus a Los Angeles Chargers' team allowing 26.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Burks is ruled out. Burks'...
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Raiders designate Darren Waller (hamstring) to return from injured reserve

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) has been designated to return from the injured reserve. After Waller's return timeline was opened, the Raiders' tight end will have 21 days to be placed on their active roster. Expect Foster Moreau to log more snaps in Week 15's matchup versus a New England Patriots' defense ranked 22nd in FanDuel points (9.9) allowed per game to tight ends if Waller is ruled out.
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Higgins opened Week 15 with a limited practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to be active against Tampa Bay. The issue is, Higgins was active in Week 14 and only played a single snap despite logging a full practice on Friday and not carrying an injury designation into the game. Back-to-back full practices on Thursday and Friday would be an excellent sign. Tyler Boyd (finger) was also limited.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Jets' Mike White (ribs) limited on Wednesday

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. White was limited on Wednesday, as expected after he suffered a rib injury during Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Barring a setback, he is planning to and expected to play against the Lions on Sunday. Zach Wilson was promoted from third string to backup on Wednesday and would start if White is unable to.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy