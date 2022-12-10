Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
'Noles in the Pros: Week 14, Cook and Akers Run Into the end zone
Touchdowns have been a regular occurrence for the former FSU running backs.
Former Seminole revealed as top Pro Bowl vote-getter for NFC strong safeties
Derwin James Jr. is putting together another standout campaign.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (shoulder) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Curry will remain in the locker room after he was forced to leave during the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. Expect Jordan Poole to see a boost in usage if Curry were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed 11 games with an ankle sprain. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points. Ball's current projection includes 16.1 points, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (ankle) available on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adams has been removed from the injury report and is good to go against the Bucks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Adams' Thursday projection includes 8.3 points, 11.2...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Draymond Green (ankle) available on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Indiana. Green's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Charles Bassey for inactive Zach Collins (ankle) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bassey will start at the five after Zach Collins was held out with an ankle injury. In 22.1 expected minutes, our models project Bassey to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Bassey's projection includes 9.5 points,...
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Tyler Huntley (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full participant on Wednesday. Huntley's full session gives him a decent chance to suit up versus the Cleveland Browns after he was listed as limited on Tuesday. With Lamar Jackson missing another practice on Wednesday, expect the 24-year old to start under center if he is cleared.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) returns in Week 14
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has returned to Monday's Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson was sidelined for about half of a quarter after suffering what initially appeared to be a bad ankle injury, but was able to return for the team's second drive of the second quarter.
Comments / 0