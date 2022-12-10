Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.

8 HOURS AGO