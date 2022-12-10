ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Francis, Sasser lead No. 5 Houston past NC A&T 74-46

HOUSTON — Ja’Vier Francis had career highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 17 points, and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first loss with a 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night. Sasser, a preseason All-American, was 6 of 10 from the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How to get involved with the 2023 NCAA® Men's Final Four® in Houston

HOUSTON — The NCAA Final Four is one of the largest sporting events in the nation, and it's returning to Houston next March. Basketball fans from across America will flock to our city to cheer for their favorite team in the play-offs. Tickets have already been sold, but that doesn't mean you can't get involved.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour

TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor'

HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 42 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights

HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

RodeoHouston unveils Star Entertainer Genre Calendar

HOUSTON — Mark your calendar rodeo fans! RodeoHouston has unveiled its Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The concert calendar runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. RodeoHouston is set to announce the Star Entertainers on Jan. 5. RodeoHouston 2023 tickets. Tickers will...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man charged in 2019 Galveston beating death of Melvin Walker

GALVESTON, Texas — An arrest has been made in the 2019 murder of a man who was found dead on a Galveston sidewalk, police announced Tuesday. Melvin Walker's body was found wrapped in blankets with plastic over his head. Police said the 66-year-old had been beaten to death at another location before his body was dumped.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas

HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy