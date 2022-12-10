Read full article on original website
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Francis, Sasser lead No. 5 Houston past NC A&T 74-46
HOUSTON — Ja’Vier Francis had career highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 17 points, and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first loss with a 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night. Sasser, a preseason All-American, was 6 of 10 from the...
How to get involved with the 2023 NCAA® Men's Final Four® in Houston
HOUSTON — The NCAA Final Four is one of the largest sporting events in the nation, and it's returning to Houston next March. Basketball fans from across America will flock to our city to cheer for their favorite team in the play-offs. Tickets have already been sold, but that doesn't mean you can't get involved.
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour
TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Homes Edition in the Heights
If you're looking for an area in Houston to check out some of the most dazzling Christmas displays, head to the Heights! Brandi Smith has this week's holiday homes.
Montrose will be home to Bun B's Trill Burgers' first brick-and-mortar
HOUSTON — Burger fans are in for a treat. Bun B's Trill Burgers is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at a familiar address. The restaurant will be at the former home of Houston's longest-running James Coney Island location at the corner of Richmond and Shepherd. It's expected to open...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor'
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 42 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
Bond reduced for man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff had his bond reduced during a court hearing Wednesday. Bond had originally been set at $2 million for Patrick Clark earlier this month but it was reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. They also argued that Clark's family couldn't afford the $2 million bond amount.
8 social media influencers, 4 from Houston area, indicted in securities fraud scheme
HOUSTON — Eight social media influencers, four from the Houston area, have been accused of using their social media presence to commit securities fraud in a "pump and dump" scheme. According to court documents, the eight individuals, who collectively had over 1.5 million followers, used their social media presence...
Arrest made in 2019 Galveston, Texas murder of Melvin Walker
Melvin Walker's body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped on a sidewalk. Ernest Pierre has been charged with his murder.
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
KHOU 11 visits man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff in Harris County Jail
HOUSTON — Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff, is due in court on Wednesday. His lawyers are asking for his $2 million bond to be reduced. Lawyers said they believe the bond amount is "excessive" and want a judge to reduce it...
HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights
HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
RodeoHouston unveils Star Entertainer Genre Calendar
HOUSTON — Mark your calendar rodeo fans! RodeoHouston has unveiled its Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The concert calendar runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. RodeoHouston is set to announce the Star Entertainers on Jan. 5. RodeoHouston 2023 tickets. Tickers will...
Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
Man charged in 2019 Galveston beating death of Melvin Walker
GALVESTON, Texas — An arrest has been made in the 2019 murder of a man who was found dead on a Galveston sidewalk, police announced Tuesday. Melvin Walker's body was found wrapped in blankets with plastic over his head. Police said the 66-year-old had been beaten to death at another location before his body was dumped.
1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston
HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas
HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
