Stafford County, VA

theburn.com

Church & Market project bringing new retail to downtown Leesburg

This week, local leaders in Leesburg broke ground on the long anticipated Church & Market project. It will bring new residential units, office space as well as restaurant and retail space to the town’s downtown historic district. According to reports, Church & Market will feature upwards of 30,000+ s.f....
LEESBURG, VA
PWLiving

Don’t Miss “Rocking Around the Boardwalk”

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Now through Dec. 30, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is offering a series of FREE “Rocking Around the Boardwalk” holiday displays at Neabsco Regional Park. Rocking Around the Boardwalk – Holiday Walk of Lights. Come out...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fhsfalconer.com

Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County

Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1

It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Two 12-year-old dogs in search of their fur-ever home

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Love is ageless! This holiday season, you can help keep bonded 12-year-old canine sisters Sophie and Joey together by offering to foster or adopt. After spending their whole lives living with the same pet parent, the dogs are seeking a new home this holiday season from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Uplift Loudoun

How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy

Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals

After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Charles County Hosts Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market

LA PLATA, Md. – Since 2012, the Charles County Fairgrounds has hosted its annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market to an increasing number of dedicated attendees each year. Modeled after German markets held during the holiday season, Kris Kringle boasts countless amounts of local vendors who exclusively sell handmade items, beautiful light displays, copious amounts of holiday food vendors, children-oriented activities, live music, and many more festive happenings.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
restonnow.com

Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far

The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
ASHBURN, VA
fredericksburg.today

Full traffic stops planned overnight for express lanes work

Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project have planned full traffic stops overnight on Interstate 95 northbound this week. The full stops are needed as construction continues on the future flyover ramp bridge north of the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange. Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, Dec. 12...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Rising Star Filipino Chef Opens Pinoy Comfort Food Spot in Annandale

Paolo Dungca has long been pushing the boundaries of Filipino cuisine at places like the late Bad Saint and Wharf restaurant Kaliwa—and recently at his own string of pop-ups and restaurants, including the popular Pogiboy near Dupont Circle. Now, the rising star chef has expanded to Annandale with a new fast-casual concept: Sari Filipino Kusina, an all-day comfort food spot that opened over the weekend.
ANNANDALE, VA
umdmitzpeh.com

Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV

Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
WASHINGTON, DC

