Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
After no pickups in weeks, trash piles up on Va. community's streets, attracting wildlife
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Trash is piling up on the streets of a community in Virginia after residents say no one has picked up the garbage since late November. WJLA spotted wildlife including squirrels and even turkey vultures picking at the trash in the large London Towne community of Centreville, and many bags have holes in them as a result.
theburn.com
Church & Market project bringing new retail to downtown Leesburg
This week, local leaders in Leesburg broke ground on the long anticipated Church & Market project. It will bring new residential units, office space as well as restaurant and retail space to the town’s downtown historic district. According to reports, Church & Market will feature upwards of 30,000+ s.f....
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in Virginia
A popular grocery store chain recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Virginia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Wegmans Food Markets will be opening its newest Virginia grocery store location in Reston.
Don’t Miss “Rocking Around the Boardwalk”
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Now through Dec. 30, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is offering a series of FREE “Rocking Around the Boardwalk” holiday displays at Neabsco Regional Park. Rocking Around the Boardwalk – Holiday Walk of Lights. Come out...
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity
Photo byLoudoun Holiday Lights (Facebook) There's a Leesburg home that's making a name for itself with its holiday lights display. The home, located at 704 Seaton Court SE in Leesburg, is twinkling with lights-- and lit up for a good cause.
fhsfalconer.com
Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County
Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1
It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
Two 12-year-old dogs in search of their fur-ever home
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Love is ageless! This holiday season, you can help keep bonded 12-year-old canine sisters Sophie and Joey together by offering to foster or adopt. After spending their whole lives living with the same pet parent, the dogs are seeking a new home this holiday season from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA).
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy
Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
loudounnow.com
After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals
After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
Bay Net
Charles County Hosts Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market
LA PLATA, Md. – Since 2012, the Charles County Fairgrounds has hosted its annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market to an increasing number of dedicated attendees each year. Modeled after German markets held during the holiday season, Kris Kringle boasts countless amounts of local vendors who exclusively sell handmade items, beautiful light displays, copious amounts of holiday food vendors, children-oriented activities, live music, and many more festive happenings.
restonnow.com
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
NBC 29 News
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison Greene Humane Society is trying to stay afloat after it says a bookkeeper lost their savings and nonprofit status. “Without us being here, there’s going to be nobody can help with the cats. None,” Assistant Manager Kimberly Anne Burton said. The...
fredericksburg.today
Full traffic stops planned overnight for express lanes work
Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project have planned full traffic stops overnight on Interstate 95 northbound this week. The full stops are needed as construction continues on the future flyover ramp bridge north of the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange. Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, Dec. 12...
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
Washingtonian.com
A Rising Star Filipino Chef Opens Pinoy Comfort Food Spot in Annandale
Paolo Dungca has long been pushing the boundaries of Filipino cuisine at places like the late Bad Saint and Wharf restaurant Kaliwa—and recently at his own string of pop-ups and restaurants, including the popular Pogiboy near Dupont Circle. Now, the rising star chef has expanded to Annandale with a new fast-casual concept: Sari Filipino Kusina, an all-day comfort food spot that opened over the weekend.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
umdmitzpeh.com
Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV
Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
Comments / 0