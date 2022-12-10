ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023

Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
FUN 107

Are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Dating?

Jack Harlow may have manifested a relationship with pop star Dua Lipa. "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," Harlow raps on his track "Dua Lipa," off his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Now, according to Page Six, he and Lipa are...
The Independent

Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’

Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
LOUISIANA STATE
FUN 107

Liam Payne Apologizes for Bashing Former One Direction Bandmates

Liam Payne has apologized for bashing his former One Direction bandmates. On Saturday (Dec. 10), the "Strip That Down" singer addressed the negative comments he made back in June during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. It all started when he shared a selfie via his Instagram Story with...
FUN 107

Kanye West Named Anti-Semite of the Year by Watchdog Group

Kanye West's continuous hate speech has earned him the title as the biggest Anti-semite of 2022 from a watchdog organization. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stop Antisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism," announced they named Ye 2022's Anti-semite of the Year. The news was revealed via the group's Twitter page.
FUN 107

How to Watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2023

Wondering how to watch New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023? We've got you covered. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023 special will air from coast to coast on Saturday, Dec. 31,. Airing live from New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the show will celebrate its its 51st anniversary this year. The event was originally launched by the late Dick Clark in 1973.
ANAHEIM, CA
FUN 107

Woman Legally Changes Name to Wednesday Adams Following Divorce

Following a divorce, many people will often revert back to their original last name. However, one woman took things a bit further by legally changing her first name as well following her split from her husband. Her new legal name? Wednesday Adams. Born Charlotte Adams, the 31-year-old U.K. woman decided...
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy