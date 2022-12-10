Read full article on original website
Line Dance Set to Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ Is the Most Surreal Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today
Line dancing has been taken to a whole new level. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 4 million times, a group of people are shown performing an elaborate line dance set to Rihanna's "S&M" off her 2010 album, Loud. "Tush push line dance," the caption reads. Watch the...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's 'A Milli' Used By Florida Police To Soundtrack $1.1M Drug Bust On TikTok
Lil Wayne’s 2008 smash hit “A Milli” has been used to soundtrack a Florida police department’s latest drug bust. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that latest seizure allowed narcotics detectives to get $1.1 million dollars in illegal drug money off the street.
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023
Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Health Transformation Following Split From Husband Kody Brown
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown updated her followers on her fitness journey shortly after confirming her split from husband Kody Brown. "I'm ready for you 2023!" the 53-year-old captioned an Instagram video posted Monday (Dec. 12). "This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and...
Are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Dating?
Jack Harlow may have manifested a relationship with pop star Dua Lipa. "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," Harlow raps on his track "Dua Lipa," off his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Now, according to Page Six, he and Lipa are...
Elated Acushnet Preschool Teacher Gets the Surprise on Taylor Swift’s Birthday
The hottest recording artist on the planet is celebrating her birthday today. While Taylor wrote a song about turning 22, we haven't yet heard anything about a follow-up song -- yet. We can hear the chorus, though. "You don't know about me, but I'm turnin' thirty-three!" Whether you love her,...
Howard Stern Says ‘Whiny’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Like the Kardashians Except Boring’
The internet has been buzzing since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan on Netflix Dec. 8, with Volume II set to drop Dec. 15. One person who's not a fan? Howard Stern. "It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but...
Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’
Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
Woman’s Handmade Christmas Decorations Sell Out Following Daughter’s Emotional Viral TikTok
A woman was left in tears after her mom's hard work had gone unnoticed during a holiday shopping event. Thankfully, the internet had a heartwarming response. On TikTok, user @breana_guadarama, a.k.a. Breana, explained her mother had planned on selling her handcrafted holiday ornaments and decorations during a Christmas shopping event, but things didn't go as planned.
Liam Payne Apologizes for Bashing Former One Direction Bandmates
Liam Payne has apologized for bashing his former One Direction bandmates. On Saturday (Dec. 10), the "Strip That Down" singer addressed the negative comments he made back in June during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. It all started when he shared a selfie via his Instagram Story with...
‘Grinch’ Steals Presents, Terrorizes Kids in Brutally Hilarious TikTok Trend
Even though the Grinch's heart grew three sizes after discovering the true meaning of Christmas, your children's fear of him will also grow if you jump on the hilariously brutal "Grinch" TikTok trend this holiday. It's no secret parents love pranking their kids and posting videos of their reactions on...
Why Julie Andrews Probably Won’t Be in the Third ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie
The third installment in The Princess Diaries film series may have to do without Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the iconic matriarch who transformed Mia Thermopolis into a princess in the first movie. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Julie Andrews explained why it probably won't "be possible" for her to...
Kanye West Named Anti-Semite of the Year by Watchdog Group
Kanye West's continuous hate speech has earned him the title as the biggest Anti-semite of 2022 from a watchdog organization. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stop Antisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism," announced they named Ye 2022's Anti-semite of the Year. The news was revealed via the group's Twitter page.
How to Watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2023
Wondering how to watch New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023? We've got you covered. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023 special will air from coast to coast on Saturday, Dec. 31,. Airing live from New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the show will celebrate its its 51st anniversary this year. The event was originally launched by the late Dick Clark in 1973.
Woman Legally Changes Name to Wednesday Adams Following Divorce
Following a divorce, many people will often revert back to their original last name. However, one woman took things a bit further by legally changing her first name as well following her split from her husband. Her new legal name? Wednesday Adams. Born Charlotte Adams, the 31-year-old U.K. woman decided...
Break the Ice on Your First Date at a Raunchy and Fun Drag Queen Dinner
If you have never been to a drag queen show, you might be missing out. I say "might" only because it's not for everybody. I'll admit that I've been to multiple shows in my lifetime, and it's a good time, every time. My good friend Jackson, who does afternoons on...
