Pediatrics clinic holds event for patients, community
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Rainbow Pediatrics held an event at the Opera House event hall Wednesday. The Holiday Open House allowed patients and community members to bring their children to the opera hall and spend some time together for Christmas. While at the opera hall, children could get their picture...
Authors showcase their work at holiday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local authors came together for a holiday event. Several local authors set up shop at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to showcase their books and give shoppers the chance to shop for that family bookworm. Some of the books available for purchase included “Turn Around” by Harbert...
Blood drives gives community chance to give the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is preparing to kick off it’s annual Holiday Hero Blood Drive for Christmas. The event will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson. LIFELINE is offering another location to donate blood as well. You can donate at the...
Annual event invites community for rides, Santa, and more
MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin’s Parks & Recreation Department joined forces with the University Of Tennessee at Martin to bring a fun time for the community and visitors in the 38th annual Santa’s Village. Among the setup was a magical and bright walk through. The...
Kindergarten class gathers items for nonprofit
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students are celebrating Christmas in a traditional way by giving back to those who need it most. Hailey Eldridge’s kindergarten class at the University School of Jackson gathered items for the children at Youth Town for Christmas. Youth Town of Tennessee is a nonprofit...
2022 Jackson Christmas Parade lights up downtown
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Christmas parade was held downtown, with many attendees excited to see this year’s line up of floats and vehicles. “Just gathering. It’s nice to be a part of the Jackson culture. A nice Christmas parade coming from JCM basketball team, so this what it’s about,” said Malcolm.
Christmas concert returns to fight hunger in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local establishment holds a special brunch just in time for the holiday season. The LOLO’s Christmas Brunch was held on Sunday at Hub City Brewery. This is an event that music artist LOLO puts on and performs at every year, where proceeds go to the RIFA backpack program.
Holiday season brings ice skating, parade to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The City of Lexington held the Lexington-Henderson County Christmas Parade Monday night with the theme, Christmas Lights and Winter Nights. Residents lined the streets to see the decorated floats, fire trucks, and even classic cars. The town also saw the opening of an ice skating rink...
TV network star visits students in West Tennessee
MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
Annie Ruth Springfield
Mrs. Annie Ruth Springfield, 89, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Willow Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Willow Grove Baptist Church.
Covington Leader
BlueOval City representative makes stop at Brighton High School
Officials with BlueOval City have been marketing their new $5.6 billion electric truck and battery plant in Haywood County pretty heavily over the last few months, and that only figures to increase in the coming months. Evidence of that was on display last Thursday inside the Brighton High School library...
Ice skating rink to open in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Opening night for the ice skating rink in Lexington is here!. Monday, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony that at 5 p.m. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington.
JTA to halt bus service on Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announces its holiday schedule. According to a press release, JTA buses will not be operating on Monday, December 26. The release says this is in honor of the Christmas holiday, which falls on the Sunday prior. Services will resume at 6 a.m....
UPDATE: Savannah child found safe, police say
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department needs your help in locating a missing child. The department shared on Facebook that Neveah Irons is missing from the Oak Hill Drive area of Savannah. Anyone with information regarding Irons is asked to call the department at (731) 925-4989. Find more...
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/22 – 12/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wnbjtv.com
A 1.3 Million Dollar Dream House is for Sale in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Imagine your dream home right here in your city. Conner Real Estate is offering a one-million-dollar ranch house for sale. This dream home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Conner Real Estate agent Julie Holt says this house is rare for Jackson. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s...
dctribalmedia.com
Winter Activities Within Three Hours of Dyersburg
Although winter can be cold and miserable at times it comes with a lot of fun things to do! While we usually don’t get much, if any, snow here in Dyersburg, there are several winter activities within three hours of us for all people to enjoy. Here is a list of several things to do close to us!
JPD confirms arrests of local student
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
Karen Beaird King
Karen Beaird King, age 59, a resident of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Bro. Rowdy Davis officiated the service. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service, from 12 noon until 2:00 PM, on Monday December 12, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
