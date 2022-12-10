Read full article on original website
Sonny Rush 5K Run/Walk/Kids Fun Run set for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Callie Rush Waite wants her father, the late Dr. Sonny Rush, to be remembered for his life philosophy of “be kind to everyone”, as well as the exceptional value he placed on education. Waite established the Dr. Gus A. “Sonny” Rush Scholarship through the...
EMBDC revives Meridian Main Street program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held its annual end of the year business meeting at the MSU Riley Center Tuesday. It presents a chance for business leaders in the community to assess the ups and downs of the past year and look ahead to the next.
Giovanni De Chiaro Christmas concert at Merrehope canceled
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas with classical guitarist, Giovanni De Chiaro, at Merrehope has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. The show had been scheduled for Dec. 18. Spirits of Christmas at Merrehope is still on for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring your...
A local author speaks to elementary students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - J. Dillard a famous barber and author, came to T.J. Harris Upper Elementary to speak to dozens of elementary students about his story and how he got to where he is today. Dillard has cut hair for people all over the world and wanted to tell...
Mrs. Yourlandia Chambers
Funeral services celebrating the life of Yourlandia Chambers will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lauderdale. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Foster kids find forever home in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were many smiling faces Monday in the Lauderdale County Chancery Courtroom as several foster kids found their forever homes. Seven kids were all officially adopted Monday. All of these kids were in foster care for several months if not years, and after the long application...
Bond issue proposed to upgrade Meridian parks and facilities
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements to parks and facilities. The bond issue will be used to upgrade 6 facilities in the city including Highland Park, the Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Hardin Park, Q.V. Sykes Park and the Sammie Davidson Complex.
Bond issue proposed to repave roads, streets in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A bond issue estimated between $12 million and $15 million was proposed this week to the Meridian City Council for improvements to streets and roads. The breakdown would have $1.5 million for each of the city’s five wards and $5 million for major streets. It’s...
Some schools closed Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools, offices and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the severe weather threat. All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled. Lauderdale County, Lamar, Russell Christian Academy, Newton County, Newton Municipal, St. Patrick School, Kemper County...
Photo: ECCC Electrical Utility Lineman Graduates
These students are the most recent graduates of East Central Community College’s Electrical Utility Lineman program and were recognized during ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Pictured are (from left) James Sims of Meridian, Skylar Porter of Decatur, program instructor Curtis Bradley, Aiden McNelly of Petal, Brayden Hollimon of...
Mr. Robert Bruce Gibson
Services for Mr. Robert Bruce Gibson will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Central Baptist Church, Meridian, MS with Reverend Burt Cade officiating. Interment will follow at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS at 12:00 PM with military honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
USPS prepares for Christmas holiday rush
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the Christmas holiday only a little over two weeks away, the United States Postal Service is preparing for its busiest time of the year. USPS said it starts getting hectic after Black Friday, but they begin planning for the season as early as January. Dena...
“The sun will come out...for Thursday!”
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The risk for severe weather is over for our area, and we can look forward to the sunshine returning on Thursday. The pesky clouds that dominated our skies for days will move out, but colder air will filer in. So, if you’ve been missing that chillier weather for the holidays...it’s on the way!
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 14, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:22 AM on December 13,...
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp announces plans to retire
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp will be retiring at the end of his current term. Kemp told his department in a Monday meeting that he will not seek re-election in 2023. “The community has been great to me. I served here 6 terms. I made history...
Homer E. McPherson
Funeral services celebrating the life of Homer E. McPherson will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Carlos Roncali trial begins
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The trial for a Newton County man who was charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife back in 2020 officially began Monday in Decatur. 12 jurors and 3 alternates were selected this morning for Carlos Roncali’s trial, which is anticipated to last 3 to 4 days.
