On the one hand, there is “what’s been said, what’s been written, the night at Wolves”, the pressure, criticism and scrutiny that England’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey has struggled to understand and reason with over the past 18 months. On the other, and perhaps the most compelling argument for Gareth Southgate to stay on until the European Championship at least, is the emerging generation of young talent that his own work over the past decade has helped bring through.There is a case to be made that Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden were England’s best...

23 MINUTES AGO