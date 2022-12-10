Read full article on original website
Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
WBTV
CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide from Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte. Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made or what happened leading up to the incident. The...
cbs17
Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a person has been arrested for murder after a person was killed in a stabbing Sunday night in northeast Charlotte. Officers said they located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after responding to an assault with deadly weapon call on North Tryon...
Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
Now-former CMPD officer found guilty of death by motor vehicle in deadly 2017 crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now-former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker was convicted for killing a man while he was crossing Morehead Street near Uptown Charlotte in 2017. After about four hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Barker of misdemeanor death by vehicle, that type of conviction can result in a...
1 hurt in serious crash in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a serious crash that shut down an Uptown Charlotte street Wednesday afternoon, MEDIC said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead Graham Street around 2:30 p.m., which had been blocked with police tape between 10th Street and Seventh Street. One person was seriously hurt...
Woman charged for not reporting elderly boyfriend's death, Rowan County deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend. Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy accused of killing Rock Hill cop gets $250K bond
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emotions in the courtroom were high Tuesday when a former Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last was given bond. Ex-deputy charged with the murder of retired Rock Hill police lieutenant Lieutenant Larry Vaughan was found dead July 23rd in his […]
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police are investigating how the child got a hold...
Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 4 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Jury finds...
Belmont man, 20, faces rape charges in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Belmont man is facing rape charges following an investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Detectives opened an investigation back in August regarding the reported assault, which occurred in 2019, according to the police report. There were two victims. The suspect was identified as Belmont resident Harris […]
1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
WCNC
2 arrested after police chase ends with crash in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were detained when a police pursuit ended in a crash along West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lakeview Road around 1 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, which forced crews to close the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Pair of suspects arrested during suspected fraudulent fridge sale, Union County deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested by the Union County Sheriff's Office after deputies said one was scamming people out of money with the promise of a refrigerator, while the other had sex offender registry violations. According to a post shared on Facebook, deputies were alerted to...
Parents, relative arrested in 4-year-old's shooting death
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police received a call at 4:22 p.m Tuesday about a shooting. They arrived to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy died.
Closing arguments wrap in trial of former CMPD officer charged with killing man in 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jury deliberation is set to begin Tuesday afternoon in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Phillip Barker. Barker is criminally charged with killing James Short while responding to a call near Uptown Charlotte in 2017. Barker had his lights and sirens on, investigators said, while Short was illegally crossing the street; however, Barker was driving nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when the deadly crash happened.
WCNC
