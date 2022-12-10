ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide from Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte. Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made or what happened leading up to the incident. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a person has been arrested for murder after a person was killed in a stabbing Sunday night in northeast Charlotte. Officers said they located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after responding to an assault with deadly weapon call on North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
WINGATE, NC
WCNC

Woman charged for not reporting elderly boyfriend's death, Rowan County deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend. Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Belmont man, 20, faces rape charges in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Belmont man is facing rape charges following an investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Detectives opened an investigation back in August regarding the reported assault, which occurred in 2019, according to the police report. There were two victims. The suspect was identified as Belmont resident Harris […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

2 arrested after police chase ends with crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were detained when a police pursuit ended in a crash along West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lakeview Road around 1 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, which forced crews to close the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
WFAE

Parents, relative arrested in 4-year-old's shooting death

A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police received a call at 4:22 p.m Tuesday about a shooting. They arrived to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy died.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Closing arguments wrap in trial of former CMPD officer charged with killing man in 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jury deliberation is set to begin Tuesday afternoon in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Phillip Barker. Barker is criminally charged with killing James Short while responding to a call near Uptown Charlotte in 2017. Barker had his lights and sirens on, investigators said, while Short was illegally crossing the street; however, Barker was driving nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when the deadly crash happened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
