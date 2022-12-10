Read full article on original website
Raleigh and Durham Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your neighborhood in Raleigh or Durham? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
cbs17
Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
columbuscountynews.com
State Board Dismisses Norton Complaint Against Greene
One of the two complaints against Sheriff Elect Jody Greene has been dismissed. Calvin Norton and Herman Lewis filed appeals against last week’s decision by the Columbus Board of Elections. Norton’s protest stated that Greene was disqualified from office, since the petition against Greene in October was dismissed. Both complaints were voted down, 2-1, by the Columbus BOE. Two members of the local board abstained from voting. “The protest contends that the preliminary court order suspending Mr. Greene from office has the effect of an order disqualifying him from holding office,’ SBOE Attorney Paul Cox wrote in the denial of the appeal. “The District Attorney (Jon David) filed a voluntary dismissal after the resignation.” That dismissal is the only court action taken against Greene, Cox notes.
Wake County stores among 70 fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers in third quarter of 2022
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Cumberland County school bus overturns with 24 students inside
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There are no life-threatening injuries.
Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
cbs17
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
Fort Bragg soldier who died after being hit by driver identified
Spc. John Michael DeLeon leaves behind a wife and two children, Ft. Bragg said.
publicradioeast.org
Columbus County delays swearing in sheriff who resigned after making racist remarks but was soon reelected
Columbus County has delayed swearing in its sheriff, due to election protests. Jody Greene was re-elected, even though he resigned from office in October after he was caught on tape making racist remarks about Black deputies. Greene stepped down, after a judge suspended him and the district attorney filed a...
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
Death investigation underway after human remains found in Goldsboro woods, police say
The area is near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive, that is just outside Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude Street for a report of shots being fired. Police found Markus McKnight, 35, who was shot. McKnight...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
