Sir Elton John thinks the metaverse is "perfect" for the next stage of his career. The 75-year-old singer has teamed up with Roblox for a 10-minute virtual live experience called 'Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' and he's delighted to have found a new way to connect with fans as he looks ahead to the end of his touring life, which will conclude in September 2023 following the final leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

17 HOURS AGO