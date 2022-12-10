Read full article on original website
Cher is struggling to sleep following the death of her mother
Cher is "struggling to sleep" following the death of her mother. The 76-year-old superstar lost her mother Georgia Holt - who passed away earlier this week at the age of 96 - and took to social media on Tuesday (13.12.22) to admit that she is struggling following the news.
Rapper Grand Daddy IU dies aged 54
Grand Daddy I.U. has died aged 54. The rapper - whose real name was Ayub Bey - was a member of hip hop group Juice Crew in the 1980s, but became better known in 1990 when he dropped his debut album 'Smooth Assassin' under Biz Markie's Cold Chillin' Records label.
‘The Crown’ actor Will Powell battled leukaemia as toddler
‘The Crown’ actor Will Powell battled leukaemia as a toddler after being diagnosed with the condition aged 21 months. Will, 13, who plays the Duke of Sussex in the most recent series of Netflix’s royal drama, was so stricken with the potentially fatal form of cancer, which effects patients’ white blood cells, he endured daily chemotherapy sessions at home administered by his parents as well as 27 operations.
Sharna Burgess admits to battling 'intrusive mom thoughts'
Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth. The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time.
Rebel Wilson recalls 'overhauling' her life in a bid to have children
Rebel Wilson "overhauled" her life in an effort to have kids. The 42-year-old actress has revealed that she had her eggs frozen and underwent surgery in a bid to become a mother.
Billie Lourd welcomes her second child with Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child with Austen Rydell. The 30-year-old actress and her husband already have a two-year-old son called Kingston together, and Billie's dad Bryan Lourd has now confirmed that she recently gave birth for a second time.
Sir Elton John thinks metaverse is 'perfect' for next career stage
Sir Elton John thinks the metaverse is "perfect" for the next stage of his career. The 75-year-old singer has teamed up with Roblox for a 10-minute virtual live experience called 'Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' and he's delighted to have found a new way to connect with fans as he looks ahead to the end of his touring life, which will conclude in September 2023 following the final leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.
Al Roker says his hospitalisations have been ‘tough’
Al Roker says his hospitalisations have been “tough”. The weatherman, 68, made the admission in a virtual return to the ‘Today’ show on Monday (12.12.22) after back-to-back admissions for treatment.
