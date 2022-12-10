Over the past few years, tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been expelled from Algeria into Niger. They are taken to the border between the two countries, an open desert, and must then cross 15km on foot to reach the village of Assamaka. Their telephones and money having been confiscated from them in Algeria, these migrants find themselves in overflowing transit centres where they must await repatriation to their countries of origin. FRANCE 24's Harold Girard reports.

1 DAY AGO