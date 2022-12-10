ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK

A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
France 24

Morocco to face France in World Cup semi-final after historic run of wins

France face World Cup history-makers Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi's Argentina lying in wait after another dazzling performance from the diminutive magician. The Copa America champions swept aside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the...
France 24

World Cup 2022: Clinical France end Morocco's dreams, reach final

After a dazzling run of wins captivated the footballing world, Morocco crashed out in the semi-finals after France's solid attacking display gave them a 2-0 win. Les Bleus will now take on Argentina in Sunday's final, after the genius Lionel Messi powered them to a resounding win over Croatia. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the action unfolded.
France 24

Magic Messi leads Argentina into World Cup final

Lionel Messi guides Argentina to a sixth World Cup final, meaning their star player will once again get a chance at lifting the trophy of his dreams. The Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 with an outstanding performance from their number 10. Meanwhile, France and Morocco prepare to do battle for a spot against the South Americans in Sunday's final.
France 24

Three false claims on Qatar World Cup analysed and debunked

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, false claims have emerged, targeting the teams, supporters and organisers. The FRANCE 24 Observers team have debunked three pieces of false information. The first example concerns the Japanese team, which was accused of leaving its dressing room in a terrible state after a...
The Jewish Press

Bild: This Is How the Ayatollahs’ Regime Threatens Jews in Germany

The popular German tabloid Bild on Sunday published a major report headlined: “Iranian terror in our society – this is how the mullah regime threatens Jews in Germany.”. The report opens: “Red alert at Jewish institutions – because of suspected mullah terror! Police officers currently have to guard synagogues with protective vests and submachine guns, because Radical Islamists could be behind the most recent three attacks on synagogues in North Rhine-Westphalia – controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards!
France 24

Sleeping giants: The volcanoes of France's Auvergne region

The 80 dormant volcanoes of the Chaîne des Puys, located deep in France's central Auvergne region, are a geological wonder listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The green slopes attract hundreds of thousands of tourists each year, unfazed by the magma still bubbling 50 kilometres down. The rich volcanic soil also delights Auvergne's cows, whose milk is entirely devoted to the production of Saint-Nectaire cheese. Meanwhile, the petrified lava is turned into a stone that's been worked by local craftsmen for centuries.
France 24

Ordeal in the Sahara: Migrants expelled from Algeria to northern Niger

Over the past few years, tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been expelled from Algeria into Niger. They are taken to the border between the two countries, an open desert, and must then cross 15km on foot to reach the village of Assamaka. Their telephones and money having been confiscated from them in Algeria, these migrants find themselves in overflowing transit centres where they must await repatriation to their countries of origin. FRANCE 24's Harold Girard reports.
The Independent

EU parliament vice president detained over Qatar corruption allegations

One of the European parliament's most senior officials was expelled from her party after being arrested over corruption charges related to a “Gulf country”.Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek socialist politician, was arrested on Friday after four others were detained for questioning.Belgian prosecutors claimed the "unnamed country" tried to influence the parliament with gifts and money. While prosecutors refrained from naming the Gulf country, sources close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was the World Cup host Qatar.Friday's arrest comes following at least 16 raids conducted in Brussels, which Belgian prosecutors said uncovered £516,000. Computers and mobile phones...

