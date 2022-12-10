Read full article on original website
Italy's Berlusconi promises prostitutes for his Monza soccer team
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Lionel Messi winning World Cup 2022 'already written'
Messi has been in truly inspirational form in captaining Argentina to the semi-finals in Qatar, scoring four along the way
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK
A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Morocco to face France in World Cup semi-final after historic run of wins
France face World Cup history-makers Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi's Argentina lying in wait after another dazzling performance from the diminutive magician. The Copa America champions swept aside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the...
World Cup 2022: Clinical France end Morocco's dreams, reach final
After a dazzling run of wins captivated the footballing world, Morocco crashed out in the semi-finals after France's solid attacking display gave them a 2-0 win. Les Bleus will now take on Argentina in Sunday's final, after the genius Lionel Messi powered them to a resounding win over Croatia. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the action unfolded.
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
Magic Messi leads Argentina into World Cup final
Lionel Messi guides Argentina to a sixth World Cup final, meaning their star player will once again get a chance at lifting the trophy of his dreams. The Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 with an outstanding performance from their number 10. Meanwhile, France and Morocco prepare to do battle for a spot against the South Americans in Sunday's final.
Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry.
Three false claims on Qatar World Cup analysed and debunked
During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, false claims have emerged, targeting the teams, supporters and organisers. The FRANCE 24 Observers team have debunked three pieces of false information. The first example concerns the Japanese team, which was accused of leaving its dressing room in a terrible state after a...
Bild: This Is How the Ayatollahs’ Regime Threatens Jews in Germany
The popular German tabloid Bild on Sunday published a major report headlined: “Iranian terror in our society – this is how the mullah regime threatens Jews in Germany.”. The report opens: “Red alert at Jewish institutions – because of suspected mullah terror! Police officers currently have to guard synagogues with protective vests and submachine guns, because Radical Islamists could be behind the most recent three attacks on synagogues in North Rhine-Westphalia – controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards!
Germany's Scholz says strong immigration may secure population boost to 90 million
POTSDAM, Germany, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday Germany could increase its population strongly in the years ahead as the government seeks to boost immigration to help avert labour shortages and a crisis in its pension system.
They met on a European sleeper train. They've been married for nearly 30 years
Londoner Katy Vernon and American Randy Vanderwood met when they both boarded the same overnight train from Amsterdam to Berlin in the summer of 1991. Here's what happened next.
Sleeping giants: The volcanoes of France's Auvergne region
The 80 dormant volcanoes of the Chaîne des Puys, located deep in France's central Auvergne region, are a geological wonder listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The green slopes attract hundreds of thousands of tourists each year, unfazed by the magma still bubbling 50 kilometres down. The rich volcanic soil also delights Auvergne's cows, whose milk is entirely devoted to the production of Saint-Nectaire cheese. Meanwhile, the petrified lava is turned into a stone that's been worked by local craftsmen for centuries.
Ordeal in the Sahara: Migrants expelled from Algeria to northern Niger
Over the past few years, tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been expelled from Algeria into Niger. They are taken to the border between the two countries, an open desert, and must then cross 15km on foot to reach the village of Assamaka. Their telephones and money having been confiscated from them in Algeria, these migrants find themselves in overflowing transit centres where they must await repatriation to their countries of origin. FRANCE 24's Harold Girard reports.
Messi, Alvarez masterclasses give Argentina big win over Croatia – and place in final
Some outstanding play by Lionel Messi and young star Julian Alvarez handed Argentina a 3-0 win over Croatia and a ticket to the World Cup final. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the match unfolded. It was a richly deserved win for Argentina, who played with tremendous spirit...
EU parliament vice president detained over Qatar corruption allegations
One of the European parliament's most senior officials was expelled from her party after being arrested over corruption charges related to a “Gulf country”.Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek socialist politician, was arrested on Friday after four others were detained for questioning.Belgian prosecutors claimed the "unnamed country" tried to influence the parliament with gifts and money. While prosecutors refrained from naming the Gulf country, sources close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was the World Cup host Qatar.Friday's arrest comes following at least 16 raids conducted in Brussels, which Belgian prosecutors said uncovered £516,000. Computers and mobile phones...
