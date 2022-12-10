Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.

