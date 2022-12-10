Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe
Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
Family of girl who drowned grateful for local support
Support continues to grow for the family of a local girl who drowned on vacation the day before her 18th birthday. Danielle Marceline's mother Christine is now opening up about what happened, and her gratitude for the community's help.
Steve McLaughlin announces cancer diagnosis
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. McLaughlin, 59, released the following statement regarding his diagnosis.
WNYT
Cobleskill students “shop with a cop”
COBLESKILL — In an annual holiday tradition, deputies and officers partner with children to “shop with a cop” at Walmart. “Things went awesome,” said Cobleskill Police Officer Justin Richards. “He got a lot of toys, got a lot of gifts for his family. It was nice.”
WNYT
Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers
The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
Glens Falls structure fire traps dogs
Glens Falls Fire Department are currently working a structure fire at 33 Fredericks Lane. The fire has caused a third alarm to strike with a report of dogs trapped inside of the residence.
Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say
A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
Meghan Marohn’s cause of death not able to be determined
Autopsy results have determined that the remains found on September 1 belong to missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn.
WNYT
Rensselaer County Executive McLaughlin discloses cancer diagnosis
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced that he is battling prostate cancer. McLaughlin, 59, made the announcement Wednesday morning. He says his doctors are currently mapping out a course of treatment and that the cancer was detected early. McLaughlin also plans to remain on the job as county executive while...
GoFundMe Raises $40k For Little Falls Woman Who Died From Unknown Circumstances
A GoFundMe page established to help the family of Martha Staring has raised more than $40,000 in just two days. The page was created to help her family with the unexpected medical and funeral costs:. ...During these emotionally difficult days, we would like to help her family with the funeral...
WNYT
Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen
Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
WNYT
Schenectady apartments torn down after fire
An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
WNYT
Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week
The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
Early morning blaze tears through Schenectady home
A multi-family home in Schenectady will need to be demolished after an early-morning blaze on Tuesday, according to Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno.
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
glensfallschronicle.com
Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000
Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
The Purple Pub in Watervliet closing after 50 years
The Purple Pub restaurant in Watervliet, known for its award-winning pizza and wings, will permanently close on December 30, after 50 years in operation.
Comments / 3