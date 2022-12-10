ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Q 105.7

Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe

Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Cobleskill students “shop with a cop”

COBLESKILL — In an annual holiday tradition, deputies and officers partner with children to “shop with a cop” at Walmart. “Things went awesome,” said Cobleskill Police Officer Justin Richards. “He got a lot of toys, got a lot of gifts for his family. It was nice.”
COBLESKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say

A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County Executive McLaughlin discloses cancer diagnosis

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced that he is battling prostate cancer. McLaughlin, 59, made the announcement Wednesday morning. He says his doctors are currently mapping out a course of treatment and that the cancer was detected early. McLaughlin also plans to remain on the job as county executive while...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen

Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady apartments torn down after fire

An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week

The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident

On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000

Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
GANSEVOORT, NY

