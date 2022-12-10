Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Antoine records milestone, Albany Academy for Girls records win in Colonial Council matchup
NewsChannel 13 All-Star and Schalmont Junior Karissa Antoine recorded her 1,000th career point while leading the Sabres with 27 points in a league match against Albany Academy for Girls. Saige Randolph scored 18 for the Bears, who got the team win on the road.
Former college football player from Pittsfield dies of cardiac arrest
A Pittsfield native and former college football player has died – days after going into cardiac arrest when out for a jog, last week. Jake Hescock was running Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper says according to...
TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Albany
A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Albany for the December 13 evening drawing.
Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee
ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Steve McLaughlin announces cancer diagnosis
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. McLaughlin, 59, released the following statement regarding his diagnosis.
Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000
The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region
The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Legendary Capital Region ‘Pub’ Closing After 50 Years
Ask anyone in the Capital Region where to get the best pizza and have a great meal and they would mention this legendary restaurant in Watervliet. It is the end of an amazing run, a fifty-year run to be exact. The owners said it was time. The Purple Pub is...
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany
As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
Capital Region storage, warehousing industry among top Northeast performers
The warehousing and storage industry is booming in the Capital Region. New numbers from the Center for Economic Growth are eye-opening. Since the start of the pandemic, employment in the Albany area’s warehousing and storage industry has grown to one of the top 10 largest in the Northeast. The...
wamc.org
Albany Common Councilors call on New York state to make “capital city” aid permanent
Local legislators in Albany are hoping to do away with an annual back-and-forth for state aid. The Albany Common Council unanimously passed a resolution saying so-called “Capital City” funding in the amount of $15 million dollars should be permanent in the annual New York state budget. Councilors say...
What Upstate NY airports are among those with most delays in the nation?
Two airports in Upstate New York are among the 30 airports with the most delays in the U.S., according to a recent list from Stacker. Albany International Airport ranked No. 29 for delays and Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranked No. 27. The list includes a total of 100 airports. Stacker...
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
glensfallschronicle.com
Sweet Rice Thai Sushi on Dix transforms former Sam’s Diner
A Thai couple have transformed the vintage former Sam’s Diner at 23 Dix Avenue in Glens Falls into Sweet Rice Thai Sushi. It opened on November 4. Wife and husband owners Ae Siraroj and Ake Pholsamak did the renovations themselves over three months. They repainted the walls, re-did the floor and counter, and even built the tables.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Albany doors on Friday
Dave's Hot Chicken is officially opening its doors on Western Avenue on Friday.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Two arrested following thefts in Capital Region, Delaware Co.
On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.
Beech-Nut demolition plans move ahead in Montgomery County
Montgomery County is set to award the contract to demolish the old Beech-Nut plant. It’s part of the redevelopment of the site, that sits off Exit 29 of the Thruway, in the town of Canajoharie. The work would be on the western part of the Beech-Nut plant. The plant...
