Albany, NY

WNYT

Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee

ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000

The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region

The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany

As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Sweet Rice Thai Sushi on Dix transforms former Sam’s Diner

A Thai couple have transformed the vintage former Sam’s Diner at 23 Dix Avenue in Glens Falls into Sweet Rice Thai Sushi. It opened on November 4. Wife and husband owners Ae Siraroj and Ake Pholsamak did the renovations themselves over three months. They repainted the walls, re-did the floor and counter, and even built the tables.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY

