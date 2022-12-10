The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.

