Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
WNYT
Police: Illegal drugs, gun found during search of Albany home
An illegal gun and drugs are off the streets of Albany, and a man is under arrest. Police searched the Park Avenue home of Albert Jackson, 48, on Tuesday morning. Inside was powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, say police. Jackson faces weapons and drug charges. He was...
WNYT
Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court
The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
WNYT
Hearing adjourned in New Scotland murder case; motion to dismiss charges pending
Attorneys appeared Wednesday in Albany County Court for a murder case that received national attention in April, when a man from New Scotland was found stabbed to death in his home. Jacob Klein, 41, is accused of murdering Philip Rabadi, 35, the husband of a woman police said Klein had...
WNYT
Deliberations underway in Pittsfield murder trial
The fate of the three defendants on trial for the 2017 Pittsfield death of Asiyanna Jones, is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday. Two of the defendants, Carey Pilot and Gary Linen, face murder charges, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
WNYT
North Adams Police Department moving to temporary location in 2023
The North Adams Police Department is moving to temporary quarters early next year, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Mayor Jennifer Macksey made the announcement at a city council meeting on Tuesday evening. With funds provided by the American Rescue Plan, the department will be...
WNYT
Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week
The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
WNYT
Search underway for missing 16-year-old Albany boy
Albany police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Na’eem Thompson was last seen leaving his home on Mount Hope Drive Monday night, say police. He is Black, 5 ft., 9 in. and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and black hair. He was last seen wearing black...
WNYT
Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers
The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
WNYT
Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death
A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
WNYT
Lake Luzerne man accused of stealing $1,500 from debit card
A 19-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly stealing more than $1,500. Michael Riley, 19, of Lake Luzerne stole a debit card and spent more than $1,500 without the victim’s consent, say police. He was processed in Queensbury and issued an appearance ticket.
WNYT
Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center
A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic — not the crosswalk — say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
WNYT
Colonie pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car
A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car near Colonie Center. It happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian is James Taft, 59, of Schenectady, say police. He’s at Albany Medical Center. After interviewing witnesses and the driver, police say there are no charges currently...
WNYT
Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen
Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
WNYT
Pittsfield man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced Monday in Washington, D.C. for assaulting law enforcement officers in the Capitol breach. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sargent was part of...
WNYT
Schenectady apartments torn down after fire
An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
WNYT
Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000
The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
WNYT
Apartment fire destroys building in Schenectady
Schenectady firefighters were busy Tuesday morning battling an apartment fire while it was frigid outside. Crews were called to the 300 block of Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4:15 a.m. According to Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno, there was heavy fire on the second floor. Crews were able to go in...
WNYT
Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region
The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
WNYT
Rensselaer County Route 43 renamed Purple Heart Highway
Route 43 is officially Purple Heart Highway in Rensselaer County. A ceremony was held Monday afternoon to make the designation. It was done to publicly honor the heroism and sacrifice of Rensselaer County’s Purple Heart heroes. The Purple Heart is the oldest, and among the most venerated, military decorations...
WNYT
Beech-Nut demolition plans move ahead in Montgomery County
Montgomery County is set to award the contract to demolish the old Beech-Nut plant. It’s part of the redevelopment of the site, that sits off Exit 29 of the Thruway, in the town of Canajoharie. The work would be on the western part of the Beech-Nut plant. The plant...
