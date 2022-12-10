ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Police: Illegal drugs, gun found during search of Albany home

An illegal gun and drugs are off the streets of Albany, and a man is under arrest. Police searched the Park Avenue home of Albert Jackson, 48, on Tuesday morning. Inside was powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, say police. Jackson faces weapons and drug charges. He was...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court

The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Deliberations underway in Pittsfield murder trial

The fate of the three defendants on trial for the 2017 Pittsfield death of Asiyanna Jones, is now in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday. Two of the defendants, Carey Pilot and Gary Linen, face murder charges, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

North Adams Police Department moving to temporary location in 2023

The North Adams Police Department is moving to temporary quarters early next year, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Mayor Jennifer Macksey made the announcement at a city council meeting on Tuesday evening. With funds provided by the American Rescue Plan, the department will be...
WNYT

Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week

The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing 16-year-old Albany boy

Albany police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Na’eem Thompson was last seen leaving his home on Mount Hope Drive Monday night, say police. He is Black, 5 ft., 9 in. and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and black hair. He was last seen wearing black...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center

A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic — not the crosswalk — say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Colonie pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car

A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car near Colonie Center. It happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian is James Taft, 59, of Schenectady, say police. He’s at Albany Medical Center. After interviewing witnesses and the driver, police say there are no charges currently...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen

Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Sargent, 38, was sentenced Monday in Washington, D.C. for assaulting law enforcement officers in the Capitol breach. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sargent was part of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Schenectady apartments torn down after fire

An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000

The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Apartment fire destroys building in Schenectady

Schenectady firefighters were busy Tuesday morning battling an apartment fire while it was frigid outside. Crews were called to the 300 block of Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4:15 a.m. According to Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno, there was heavy fire on the second floor. Crews were able to go in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region

The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County Route 43 renamed Purple Heart Highway

Route 43 is officially Purple Heart Highway in Rensselaer County. A ceremony was held Monday afternoon to make the designation. It was done to publicly honor the heroism and sacrifice of Rensselaer County’s Purple Heart heroes. The Purple Heart is the oldest, and among the most venerated, military decorations...

