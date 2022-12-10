Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 rolling out today with Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, much more
IOS 16.2 is now rolling out to everyone after several weeks of beta testing. Starting today, iPhone users everywhere can now upgrade to iOS 16.2 with new features such as Apple Music Sing, more advanced encryption features for iCloud, the new Freeform collaboration app, and much more. Head below for a recap of everything new in iOS 16.2.
How to enable ‘More Frequent Updates’ for Live Activities in iOS 16.2
A neat under-the-radar feature coming to iPhone with iOS 16.2 is the ability to customize Live Activities for “More Frequent Updates.” But even though the capability is valuable, you may not want it turned on for all available apps, more on that below. Here’s how to enable Live Activities more frequent updates on iPhone.
5 handy iOS 16 features that are available in macOS Ventura
Apple @ Work Podcast: Tight-lipped on the vision
9to5Mac Daily: December 12, 2022 – New MacBook and iPad Pro rumors
Native Union launches ‘first-ever’ Lightning and USB-C dual-head cable
Native Union is out with a clever new cable today that it says is the “first-ever” with a dual-head Lightning and USB-C design to simplify your Apple setup. Here are all the details on the new Belt Cable Duo. Over the years, there have been a number of...
Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects
Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29. What’s new in...
Apple surprises up-and-coming musicians with Mac Studio and Studio Display ‘dream desk’ makeover [Video]
Apple recently teamed up with popular YouTube creator Jonathan Morrison to pull off a special surprise for two up-and-coming creators. Apple reached out to Jonathan to ask if he wanted to surprise a creator with a dramatic overhaul to their tech setup, and the end result is pretty heartwarming…. The...
Hackers release jailbreak tool compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16
Apple has been working hard to increase the security of its operating systems and devices, and this has been proven considering that hackers had a hard time creating a jailbreak tool for iOS 15. But those who are enthusiastic about modifying iOS can now celebrate, as the palera1n team has released a jailbreak tool compatible not only with iOS 15 but also with iOS 16.
Microsoft Authenticator app for Apple Watch to be discontinued next month
The watchOS App Store has seen many important third-party apps leave the platform in recent years, and it seems that this is still an ongoing problem. This time, Microsoft has announced that its two-step verification app “Microsoft Authenticator” will no longer work with the Apple Watch. In a...
Apple rolling out first macOS Ventura 13.2 beta to developers
Just one day after releasing iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 to all users, Apple today is rolling out the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 to developers along with iOS 16.3 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect from this update. With macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple introduced...
Apple Store down for many [Update: Appears to be fixed]
Update: Around 20 minutes later, the problem appears to be fixed. Please let us know in the comments if you are still experiencing problems. Many are reporting that they are unable to access the Apple Store, in the US and other countries. When attempting to do so, either nothing happens,...
iOS 16.2 patches over a dozen security vulnerabilities, iOS 15.7.2 also available with fixes
Apple on Monday released a bunch of software updates for its devices, including iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. In addition to new features, today’s updates come with multiple security patches – even for users who still have devices running iOS 15. Read on as we detail all the security patches coming with iOS 16.2 and today’s updates.
Eve begins Matter rollout for Eve Energy, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Motion
Eve, the popular HomeKit product manufacturer, has announced that it will be releasing an optional firmware update for its Eve Energy, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Motion products, making them the first Thread products available on the market for the new Matter standard. This update will allow customers to connect their Eve products to the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem and, coming soon, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Xiaomi sticks to its ‘clone the latest iPhone’ strategy with new Android flagship
Apple’s design language has been copied by many other companies over the years, but one of the worst offenders has always been Xiaomi. With its new Xiaomi 13 flagship, the company is staying true to its age-old strategy, opting for a design that could easily be mistaken for an iPhone at first glance.
Sonos rolling out Trueplay EQ tuning support for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
Sonos first launched its custom EQ software called Trueplay back in 2015 which has evolved over the years to dial in the best acoustic performance based on the room you’re using the speakers. After a curious delay, the Sonos app now appears to support using an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro to configure Trueplay.
Here’s how to test iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite before you actually need it
Apple’s new Emergency SOS iPhone via satellite feature is live in the US and Canada with support for more countries coming soon. Read on for how to test iPhone Emergency SOS messages via satellite so you know how to use it in case you ever need to rely on it.
Some M1/M2 Mac users experiencing Wi-Fi connectivity and speed bugs, fix expected soon
Apple’s latest macOS updates are reportedly causing Wi-Fi connectivity issues for some M1 and M2 MacBook users. The issues center around internet connectivity being slower than expected, leading to drops in video calls and other issues. Some users are also reportedly experiencing complete drops in Wi-Fi connectivity. M1 and...
Alternative app stores will be a win, even if you don’t plan to use them [Comment]
One of the many antitrust investigations into Apple seems set to mandate alternative app stores, and it was yesterday reported that the Cupertino company is making plans to bow to the inevitable. While there will be the usual chorus about politicians interfering in the way that companies operate, this change...
MacBook Air and iPad Pro with OLED displays still planned for 2024, report says
Apple is set to introduce a trio of new products that use OLED displays in 2024. According to a new report from reliable analyst Ross Young, Apple is planning new versions of the MacBook Air, the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that all adopt OLED display technology.
