iOS 16.2 rolling out today with Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, much more

IOS 16.2 is now rolling out to everyone after several weeks of beta testing. Starting today, iPhone users everywhere can now upgrade to iOS 16.2 with new features such as Apple Music Sing, more advanced encryption features for iCloud, the new Freeform collaboration app, and much more. Head below for a recap of everything new in iOS 16.2.
How to enable ‘More Frequent Updates’ for Live Activities in iOS 16.2

A neat under-the-radar feature coming to iPhone with iOS 16.2 is the ability to customize Live Activities for “More Frequent Updates.” But even though the capability is valuable, you may not want it turned on for all available apps, more on that below. Here’s how to enable Live Activities more frequent updates on iPhone.
5 handy iOS 16 features that are available in macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura arrived a month after iOS 16 with many of the headlining features...
Apple @ Work Podcast: Tight-lipped on the vision

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac Daily: December 12, 2022 – New MacBook and iPad Pro rumors

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects

Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29. What’s new in...
Hackers release jailbreak tool compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16

Apple has been working hard to increase the security of its operating systems and devices, and this has been proven considering that hackers had a hard time creating a jailbreak tool for iOS 15. But those who are enthusiastic about modifying iOS can now celebrate, as the palera1n team has released a jailbreak tool compatible not only with iOS 15 but also with iOS 16.
Microsoft Authenticator app for Apple Watch to be discontinued next month

The watchOS App Store has seen many important third-party apps leave the platform in recent years, and it seems that this is still an ongoing problem. This time, Microsoft has announced that its two-step verification app “Microsoft Authenticator” will no longer work with the Apple Watch. In a...
Apple rolling out first macOS Ventura 13.2 beta to developers

Just one day after releasing iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 to all users, Apple today is rolling out the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 to developers along with iOS 16.3 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect from this update. With macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple introduced...
Apple Store down for many [Update: Appears to be fixed]

Update: Around 20 minutes later, the problem appears to be fixed. Please let us know in the comments if you are still experiencing problems. Many are reporting that they are unable to access the Apple Store, in the US and other countries. When attempting to do so, either nothing happens,...
iOS 16.2 patches over a dozen security vulnerabilities, iOS 15.7.2 also available with fixes

Apple on Monday released a bunch of software updates for its devices, including iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. In addition to new features, today’s updates come with multiple security patches – even for users who still have devices running iOS 15. Read on as we detail all the security patches coming with iOS 16.2 and today’s updates.
Eve begins Matter rollout for Eve Energy, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Motion

Eve, the popular HomeKit product manufacturer, has announced that it will be releasing an optional firmware update for its Eve Energy, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Motion products, making them the first Thread products available on the market for the new Matter standard. This update will allow customers to connect their Eve products to the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem and, coming soon, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Sonos rolling out Trueplay EQ tuning support for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Sonos first launched its custom EQ software called Trueplay back in 2015 which has evolved over the years to dial in the best acoustic performance based on the room you’re using the speakers. After a curious delay, the Sonos app now appears to support using an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro to configure Trueplay.
Alternative app stores will be a win, even if you don’t plan to use them [Comment]

One of the many antitrust investigations into Apple seems set to mandate alternative app stores, and it was yesterday reported that the Cupertino company is making plans to bow to the inevitable. While there will be the usual chorus about politicians interfering in the way that companies operate, this change...

