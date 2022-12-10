HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.

HAYWARD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO