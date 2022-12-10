ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Adopt A Stocking: Despite health problems, mom wants Christmas for kids

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmcqr_0jeMGp6X00

LIMA — Abby has struggled with her health her whole life, but with two kids and a new diagnosis, the past year has proven especially difficult.

Abby was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia as a baby and, more recently, chronic kidney disease. She said she is often in a lot of pain all over her body and can get very tired easily, making it difficult to care for her daughters, Dazz, 5, and Egypt, 17.

Abby said she can become very weak at times and her immune system isn’t strong enought to fight off common infections. She said she can’t be around sick people and this isolation can be difficult.

“Basically just being the average mom as far as like, if I’m hurting real bad, I wouldn’t be able to do certain things for myself, like my daughter (Egypt) will have to,” Abby said.

Abby said her chronic kidney disease diagnosis came in October 2021, right after her mother died from COVID-19. She said her mother supported her when she was in and out of the hospital, caring for her kids and helping out in any way she could.

Abby said this responsibility falls on her 17-year-old now, which she knows can be hard for her. She said Egypt works to provide as much as she can for the family in addition to disability benefits, as her mother is too sick to keep a job.

Abby’s is one of the many families who will be profiled between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year with the Adopt A Stocking program, run through the Salvation Army in partnership with The Lima News. Donations to the program help bring a better holiday to the families featured in these stories.

The program raised $2,146 so far this year, through Friday. Last year, it raised $10,180 to help the families profiled in 2021, not to mention a variety of individual items donated to particular families to help meet their needs. Participating families are normally referred to with pseudonyms to protect their identities.

Abby said she recently became so inundated with hospital bills that her electricity was turned off and Egypt had to pawn a Playstation to get it turned back on. She said her doctors are in Dayton, so she travels quite frequently away from her kids.

“I get food stamps, but sometimes my kids won’t be able to make it to the grocery store, so I will have to leave money (while in Dayton) in case they need to order something to eat,”Abby said. “Living off of social security is — I’m getting by, but this is not enough.”

Abby said she was in the hospital around Thanksgiving, but she checked herself out against doctor’s orders so she could spend the holiday with her kids. She said Dazz’s birthday was shortly before Thanksgiving and she knows she was disappointed that she couldn’t have a party with her friends.

Abby said she instead took Dazz bowling, ordered pizza and let her play in the arcade. Egypt’s birthday is right before Christmas, which will make buying her gifts that much more difficult.

Abby said her hope for Christmas this year is to spend it with her kids at home instead of in the hospital. She wants to have a nice meal and to see her kids excited to open up presents on Christmas morning.

Dazz is a big Frozen fan and she loves Elsa, so any kinds of toys from those movies would make great presents. Abby said her daughter also loves Squishmallows toys and slime.

She said Egypt would appreciate perfumes and hair accessories, like scrunchies and headbands.

The girls could use warm winter clothes, like sweatsuits, socks, sweaters, coats and underwear. Abby said Egypt wears an XL in tops and bottoms, and Dazz wears a 5T.

Abby said the family would also benefit from household items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and other basic necessities.

Abby said because of her struggles, she realizes more than ever before that family is the most important thing in life.

“Take one day at a time and just love on your family members, because you never know [what could happen],” Abby said.

The Adopt a Stocking Fund benefits families during the holiday season. Monetary donations can be given online at give.salvationarmy.org/stocking or via Adopt A Stocking; c/o The Salvation Army; P.O. Box 234, Lima, OH 45801. All material donations for a specific family should be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St., Lima, and should include a copy of the article or the date the story appeared in The Lima News. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/stocking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Adopt A Stocking: Mother wants Christmas for children

LIMA — You walk through the front door and immediately see the shoes neatly lined up in the hallway. There are kids in the home. Void of holiday decorations, Lakeisha neatly maintains the house as best she can. Everything centers around her children. Lakeisha has four children – two adults, a teenager who is 15 and a ten-year old.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Heir Force students soar past food drive goal

LIMA — The students at Heir Force Community School held their annual food drive setting a lofty goal of 5,000 items. Over 13,000 items were collected and distributed to Family Promise and the Neighborhood Relief store. Eighth grade student Gabriel Soriano said,”It makes me feel good that we are...
LIMA, OH
Daily Standard

Officers spread Christmas cheer to families

CELINA - The magic of Christmas came early for 40 children and their families who took part in Shop with a Cop on Saturday at Celina Walmart. The annual tradition finds children from hardscrabble families paired with local law enforcement officers or personnel, whom help them select toys and practical gifts.
CELINA, OH
WTOL 11

Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

North Jameson Avenue at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday. South Collett Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday. 100 block of Bellwood Drive, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
countynewsonline.org

Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!

The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
GREENVILLE, OH
Lima News

Veterans, families share holiday cheer at second annual brunch

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Veterans Service Commission shared holiday warmth with local veterans and their families with a free brunch at the Wapakoneta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8445 on Sunday. This is the second year of the event, a brainchild of the county Veterans Services office. They...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Rose gets 3 years for assault, abduction

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in January 2021 and who violated his parole in November was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday morning. Bryant Rose, 37, was convicted Oct. 20 by a jury of holding Janiece Spencer hostage...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
LIMA, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Lima administration hosts home, online business roundtable

LIMA — Over the years, the development in technology has made it possible for many businesses to have an online presence for selling goods. Locally, many new businesses have started as online businesses before transitioning to traditional storefronts. On Tuesday afternoon, Lima municipal leadership hosted a roundtable for home,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim. Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone “possibly” informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.
LIMA, OH
wwnytv.com

Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to September burglary

LIMA — An Indiana man pleaded guilty to burglary with a firearm specification Monday morning, and will spend at least one year in prison. Okel Davis, 19, was originally charged with aggravated burglary with a three-year firearm specification, but the state reduced the charge to burglary, a second-degree felony, and agreed to lower the mandatory specification sentence by two years.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
287
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy