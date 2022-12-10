Our hearts are heavy as we share that Sharon Lee (Bruso) Larson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on December 2, 2022 after a short illness. Sharon was born on September 14, 1942 in Duluth, Minnesota, to George and Garnet (Swanson) Bruso. While still an infant the family relocated to Saint Clair, Michigan. As Sharon’s father was a conservation officer for the state, the family, which soon added brother, Fred, lived in many different towns. Her favorite was Lapeer where she spent her elementary years. In 1960 Sharon graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School in Saginaw where she was on the honor roll and participated in glee, science, and library clubs, serving as the Publicity Chairman of the Library her senior year. At the college level, Sharon was studying to be a medical technologist and completed three years between Sienna Heights College in Adrian and Northern Michigan University in Marquette. She had a variety of jobs over the years, more recently revolving around retail.

