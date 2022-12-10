Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
Related
Longmont High School Trojan Band celebrates 100 years
A group of 22 Longmont students started a band in 1922, and 100 years later, their legacy continues. The Longmont High School Trojan Band is performing Wednesday evening in a 100th anniversary celebration, which will include history and memorabilia displays. Preparing for the celebration has given students and organizers a...
Longmont completes initial review of Granary development plans
The city of Longmont has completed its initial review of the site plan for the Granary development, the city’s Planning and Development Services department said Wednesday. The developer, Mass Equities Inc., is set to convert the Granary into a food hall and office space, said Brien Schumacher, principal planner with the city.
Holiday give-back pass on sale now
This holiday break treat the whole family to unlimited fun with Longmont Recreation and the Longmont Museum from December 23, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Starting at just $20, you and a buddy can enjoy unlimited visits to the Longmont Recreation Center on Quail Road, the Longmont Museum, the St. Vrain Memorial Building, Centennial Pool, and the Ice Pavilion all through the school break. Learn more at the Recreation Passes and Fees webpage and purchase online at bit.ly/buygiveback or call 303-651-8404 for more information. You can also download our full Give-Back Pass brochure for more details.
Longmont looks to expand and update universal recycling
Longmont City Council will be workshopping a Universal Recycling Ordinance at Tuesday’s study session. The workshop comes after the council passed an updated Zero Waste Resolution in September setting new targets and highlighting community needs and priorities on reducing waste. It sets a target of 75% of trash diverted from landfill by 2030 and 95% by 2050.
Rotary donation lets officers give gifts to community members
The Longmont Twin Peaks Rotary Club presented $2,500 to the Longmont Police Department to help support community members they encounter. Rotary President Ashley Kasprzak presented a check to Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur on Tuesday. She explained that Ben’s Club is an informal donation pool named after Benjamin Franklin for the donations that come in anonymous increments of $100 and go to people in $100 increments.
Walmart to no longer provide disposable bags as state fee begins
Colorado Walmarts, including both in Longmont, will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags beginning Jan. 1. Lauren Willis, Walmart’s global communications director for the western U.S., said Walmarts in Colorado will not provide bags at checkout or pickup beginning in the new year, and delivery will shift to paper bags.
CCCS launches free IT training and coaching program
To respond to workforce demands, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has launched the Rapid IT Training and Employment Initiative (RITEI), a program that provides free information technology (IT) training and success coaching for people in the Denver metro area. CCCS is one of five national sites of RITEI, which is led by Jobs for the Future and funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Northern Integrated Supply Project achieves major milestone
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a federal Clean Water Act Section 404 Record of Decision for the Northern Integrated Supply Project. This is a major milestone for NISP, as it reflects the lead federal regulatory agency’s review and approval of the project. The Corps’ approval was...
Sharon Lee Larson
Our hearts are heavy as we share that Sharon Lee (Bruso) Larson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on December 2, 2022 after a short illness. Sharon was born on September 14, 1942 in Duluth, Minnesota, to George and Garnet (Swanson) Bruso. While still an infant the family relocated to Saint Clair, Michigan. As Sharon’s father was a conservation officer for the state, the family, which soon added brother, Fred, lived in many different towns. Her favorite was Lapeer where she spent her elementary years. In 1960 Sharon graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School in Saginaw where she was on the honor roll and participated in glee, science, and library clubs, serving as the Publicity Chairman of the Library her senior year. At the college level, Sharon was studying to be a medical technologist and completed three years between Sienna Heights College in Adrian and Northern Michigan University in Marquette. She had a variety of jobs over the years, more recently revolving around retail.
Natalie "Nan" Grace Jacobson
July 9, 1981 - December 8, 2022. Natalie “Nan” Grace (Babler) Jacobson, 41, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep from a seizure on December 8, 2022 at her home in Loveland, Colorado. Nan was born July 9, 1981 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, to Carl and Linda Babler and was welcomed by her loving family. She had a joyful childhood spent on the family farm. Summers and vacations were spent visiting family in New York, spending time in Chicago and Florida. She accepted Jesus into her heart enthusiastically at the age of 4. She loved Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and her church community was a second family. Nan was creative, artistic and playful throughout her life. Nan graduated from Cuba City High School in 1999 and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2003.
Longmont police report: Dec. 13, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Hazardous Materials Management Facility no longer requiring appointment
The doors of the county’s Hazardous Materials Management Facility (HMMF), 1901 63rd St. in Boulder, are once again open without appointment after requiring them due to health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of Boulder County, including all of Erie, and the City and County of Broomfield are welcome to stop by to dispose of items like paint, motor oil, batteries, fertilizers, bleach, household cleaners, and a lot more.
James Kendall Buchanan
James Kendall Buchanan, son of James Buchanan and Vera Piper was born March 11, 1938, on a farm in York County Nebraska. He graduated from York HS in 1957 and moved to Loveland in June 1957. In 1961 Jim entered the Air force in Lachlan AFB in San Antonio, TX later attending Tech School for mobile power production in Wichita Falls TX. In Dec of 1961, he was deployed to Oscan AFG South Korea until Jan 1963, returning home to work at Lowry AFB on the missile sites for 2 years. That’s where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Hellickson and they married in Jan 1964. Their first son Robert was born in August 1964. Jim was discharged May 1965 and in June went to work for Hunter Funeral home as Mortician for 20 years. Jim and Mary Ann welcomed the birth of their second son in March of 1968.
Verlita Adel Lindsay
JULY 21, 1932 – DECEMBER 8, 2022. Verlita A. Lindsay, 90, of Fort Collins, CO, passed peacefully on December 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins, CO, December 16, 2022. Lita was born July 21, 1932 in Chicago, IL, at Ravenswood...
Longmont’s LGBTQ senator voices worries in Supreme Court case
The state senator representing Longmont is more than a little concerned about a case that went to the Supreme Court last week. Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Lafayette) feels the outcome of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the case asking whether a wedding website creator may legally refuse to make websites for same-sex couples on First Amendment grounds, could have major ramifications for the LGBTQ community.
Betty Delores Thomas
Betty Delores Thomas of Castle Rock/Windsor/Ft. Collins, CO, formerly of Griffith IN, passed away peacefully at her home on December 11, 2022, at the age of 91, with several children by her side. Betty was born on January 22, 1931, in Denver, IN. She lived her early years in Denver...
Winter storm causes difficult travel conditions statewide this week (Dec. 12-15)
Colorado Department of Transportation crews are preparing to respond to the strongest storm the state has experienced this season. Motorists will encounter travel impacts through mid-week. While Colorado’s high country will see heavy amounts of snowfall over several days, the northeastern plains are bracing for blizzard-like conditions. “The harsh...
Boulder County dealing with backlog of failure to appear cases
The Boulder County justice system is still dealing with the “ripple effect” of people missing their court dates during the pandemic, said Michael Dougherty, the county’s district attorney. Police and deputies issued more court summons when COVID-19 was at its peak, in an effort to “keep the...
Frank A Hervey Sr
August 8, 1935 ~ December 11, 2022 (age 87) Frank Allan Hervey, Sr., 87, passed away on December 11, 2022. Frank was born in Longmont, Colorado on August 8, 1935 to Wilbur A. (Bud) and Marie C. (VanWoensel) Hervey. He was the oldest of their 6 children with 5 sisters (Jean, Neta Mae, Ruth, Carol and Janet). Frank grew up in the Longmont area until he was 8 years old when the family moved to Arkansas and then later back to Longmont.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 1