Peru’s new government declares police state amid protests
Peru’s new government declared a national emergency Wednesday as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo’s ouster, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation for 30 days. Acts of vandalism, violence and highway blockades as thousands of Peruvians are in the streets “require a forceful and authoritative response from the government,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda said. The declaration suspends the rights of assembly and freedom of movement and empowers the police, supported by the military, to search people’s homes without permission or judicial order. Otarola said it had not been determined whether a...
WDIO-TV
Peru’s new government gives military new power amid protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s new government declared 30-day national emergency on Wednesday amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, suspending the rights of people to gather and move freely across the Andean nation. “The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
WDIO-TV
EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament’s credibility
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, its credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and as fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal,...
Trump expired...
With Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia’s Senate seat run-off, we now have the final score for Trump-backed senatorial candidates: 2 wins, 5 losses. Ted Budd, an excellent choice who should have won in a landslide, barely squeaked by in North Carolina, and J.D. Vance romped in deep-red Ohio. But what had been Red Wave optimism for the other five turned to disbelief. The five who lost (Bolduc, Laxalt, Masters, Oz,...
WDIO-TV
Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday. The Trump Organization was found to...
WDIO-TV
New Zealand PM Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic Tuesday using a vulgarity against a rival politician in a rare misstep for a leader known for her skill at debating and calm, measured responses. After five years as prime minister, Ardern...
Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine
KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia ruled out a "Christmas ceasefire" after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine and rejected a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops by Christmas as a step to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.
WDIO-TV
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six educators died...
WDIO-TV
Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
PARIS (AP) — Dozens of countries and international organizations threw their weight and more than 1 billion euros (dollars) in aid pledges behind an urgent new push Tuesday to keep Ukraine powered, fed, warm and moving amid the onset of winter. An international donor conference in Paris quickly racked...
WDIO-TV
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country. Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the...
WDIO-TV
Russian drone strikes damage 5 buildings in Ukraine capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drone strikes damaged five buildings in the capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday even as Ukrainian air defenses thwarted many more, authorities said. No casualties were reported. The attacks underline how Ukraine’s biggest city remains vulnerable to the regular Russian attacks that have devastated infrastructure and...
WDIO-TV
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country’s deadly Tigray conflict. Former Amnesty International human rights researcher Fisseha Tekle...
WDIO-TV
Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said. Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesman....
