North Haven, CT

zip06.com

Local Trio Helps Notre Dame-West Haven Football Win State Championship

The recent Class M State Championship victory by the Notre Dame-West Haven (ND-WH) football squad actually had quite a bit of local connections to the Connecticut Shoreline, as several athletes on the title-winning team are residents of both North Branford and Branford. The Green Knights faced off with Berlin for...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Branford’s Snider Sees Way Through Any Hurdles with Power of Positivity

No matter the scenario or opponent, Cole Snider refuses to fear, overthink, or shy away from any challenge–something he has been doing his entire life to rousing results. The Branford junior started in sports around the age of 3, taking up jiu jitsu after his uncle ran a gym. After seeing how Cole took to the sport, his uncle encouraged him to try his hand on the mat with wrestling. Fast forward to last winter, when Cole claimed SCC and Class M state crowns in the 170-pound class for the Class M state-champion Hornets, before finishing fifth at the State Open Championship.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Champs!

Members of the North Haven High School football team were all smiles after their convincing 51-34 victory over Kilingly to claim the Class MM championship at Rentschler Field on Dec. 10. The win marks the school’s first-ever state football championship, and the team finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Candy Canes and Eggnog

It might seem like ice cream is mostly a summer treat, but Ashley’s Ice Cream is proving otherwise with their seasonal offerings, peppermint stick and eggnog. Call first to make sure they have it in stock if you have your heart set on it. Locations include 724 Boston Post Road, Madison, 203-245-1113; 942 Boston Post Road, Guilford, 203-458-3040; 1016 Main Street, Branford, 203-481-5558; and 280 York Street, New Haven, 203-776-7744.
MADISON, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Higgins Building Impressive Resume on the Pitching Mound

Jordan Higgins is a confident young pitcher. He stands on the mound knowing the game is under his control, and nothing can happen on the baseball field until he decides it is time to play. This confidence led to an impressive resume of pitching milestones and plenty of wins for the North Haven resident’s Max Sinoway fall ball team, who Jordan helped take home a championship this November.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
valleypressextra.com

Development proposed for 100 Nod Road in Avon

AVON – A local developer is proposing 55 residential units on a 9.3-acre parcel along Nod Road and is seeking a wetlands permit for regulated activities, one of the first approvals needed for the project. After determining at a Dec. 6 meeting that the project would have substantial public...
AVON, CT

