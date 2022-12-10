Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
zip06.com
Local Trio Helps Notre Dame-West Haven Football Win State Championship
The recent Class M State Championship victory by the Notre Dame-West Haven (ND-WH) football squad actually had quite a bit of local connections to the Connecticut Shoreline, as several athletes on the title-winning team are residents of both North Branford and Branford. The Green Knights faced off with Berlin for...
zip06.com
Hand Boys’ Hoops Ready to Defend State Crown with Eclectic Court Mix
The Hand boys’ basketball team is certainly well aware it enters this winter with a huge target on their back as defending champs, yet the Tigers additionally know they have the talent and intangibles to be on the mark of holding their throne on the court. The Tigers return...
zip06.com
East Haven Co-Op Ice Hockey Boasts Balanced Bunch in Quest for Deep Playoff Run
As the East Haven co-op ice hockey team looks to continue its illustrious streak as postseason perennials, the Yellowjackets return a great cluster of veteran pieces, along with solid newcomers to bolster their chances to be more than an invite to the playoff party. In addition to East Haven players,...
zip06.com
Branford’s Snider Sees Way Through Any Hurdles with Power of Positivity
No matter the scenario or opponent, Cole Snider refuses to fear, overthink, or shy away from any challenge–something he has been doing his entire life to rousing results. The Branford junior started in sports around the age of 3, taking up jiu jitsu after his uncle ran a gym. After seeing how Cole took to the sport, his uncle encouraged him to try his hand on the mat with wrestling. Fast forward to last winter, when Cole claimed SCC and Class M state crowns in the 170-pound class for the Class M state-champion Hornets, before finishing fifth at the State Open Championship.
zip06.com
Gladwin Grateful to Be Back and Strong Mentor as East Haven Hoops’ JV Coach
Throughout her playing tenure in town, Miranda Gladwin developed into a consummate teammate, leader, and professional. Now, she is utilizing the tools she garnered from those experiences on the other side of the coin in influencing the future of the East Haven girls’ basketball program. The lifelong East Haven...
zip06.com
Champs!
Members of the North Haven High School football team were all smiles after their convincing 51-34 victory over Kilingly to claim the Class MM championship at Rentschler Field on Dec. 10. The win marks the school’s first-ever state football championship, and the team finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record.
zip06.com
Candy Canes and Eggnog
It might seem like ice cream is mostly a summer treat, but Ashley’s Ice Cream is proving otherwise with their seasonal offerings, peppermint stick and eggnog. Call first to make sure they have it in stock if you have your heart set on it. Locations include 724 Boston Post Road, Madison, 203-245-1113; 942 Boston Post Road, Guilford, 203-458-3040; 1016 Main Street, Branford, 203-481-5558; and 280 York Street, New Haven, 203-776-7744.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
zip06.com
Higgins Building Impressive Resume on the Pitching Mound
Jordan Higgins is a confident young pitcher. He stands on the mound knowing the game is under his control, and nothing can happen on the baseball field until he decides it is time to play. This confidence led to an impressive resume of pitching milestones and plenty of wins for the North Haven resident’s Max Sinoway fall ball team, who Jordan helped take home a championship this November.
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford
A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Barkhamsted Elementary School
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the students at Barkhamsted Elementary School. They talked about the different types of weather we experience in Connecticut, including snowstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes. But the number one question was–“will we see snow for Christmas?”
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
ABC6.com
Connecticut man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Westerly man
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that a Norwich, Connecticut, man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of a Westerly man. On Jan. 25, 2020, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Louis Seignious shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian...
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
valleypressextra.com
Development proposed for 100 Nod Road in Avon
AVON – A local developer is proposing 55 residential units on a 9.3-acre parcel along Nod Road and is seeking a wetlands permit for regulated activities, one of the first approvals needed for the project. After determining at a Dec. 6 meeting that the project would have substantial public...
Comments / 0