No matter the scenario or opponent, Cole Snider refuses to fear, overthink, or shy away from any challenge–something he has been doing his entire life to rousing results. The Branford junior started in sports around the age of 3, taking up jiu jitsu after his uncle ran a gym. After seeing how Cole took to the sport, his uncle encouraged him to try his hand on the mat with wrestling. Fast forward to last winter, when Cole claimed SCC and Class M state crowns in the 170-pound class for the Class M state-champion Hornets, before finishing fifth at the State Open Championship.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO