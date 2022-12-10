Read full article on original website
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They're keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
Dec. 14—The District Attorney's Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a...
Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
A Henry County man, who opened fire on two people running away from an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020, received a 20-year prison sentence, officials said.
Alleged gang member, accomplice get life in prison for Gresham Park murder
A man accused of holding a leadership position in the Young Slime Life street gang was sentenced to life in prison for a...
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Marshals say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man will serve 17 years in prison after he attempted to flee from police while trafficking methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Marshals Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 6, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell...
Felon arrested after attempting to kidnap mother from Marietta Kroger parking lot
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon was arrested after he attempted to abduct a mother at gunpoint from the parking lot of a Marietta Kroger earlier this month. The incident happened on Dec. 6 around 9 a.m. at the Kroger on Powers Ferry Place, according to warrants. Channel...
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Clayton County police target gang members, resulting in 12 felony arrests
Clayton County law enforcement targeted gang members last week, resulting in 12 felony arrests. The Clayton County Police Department Special Operations Division partnered with the ATF and Department of Community Supervision to conduct a joint operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police seized 17 firearms,...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man from Villa Rica, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the Coweta County judicial court. On Aug. 26, officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched a small camper located off Legion Lake Road in Villa Rica, finding Garrett Wood and a female associate inside.
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
DeKalb County traffic stop, chase leads to drug bust
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a traffic stop turned into a chase, DeKalb County police said they made a stunning discovery. An East Precinct officer tried to pull over a driver after they failed to signal when making a turn. That's when the officer said three people abandoned the vehicle.
14-year-old arrested, charged in 22-year-old's December 3 shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tylik Young. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Young was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Third Avenue on December 3. Tuesday, investigators arrested the 14-year-old...
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m....
Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars
Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
Georgia mother and son arrested in drug raid, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A mother and son were arrested after authorities found a large number of drugs in their Peachtree City home. Peachtree City Police Department officials said on Dec. 3, officers executed a warrant at a residence at 4:35 a.m. as part of a drug investigation. [DOWNLOAD:...
Motorcyclist killed in crash while running from Ga. deputy, trooper, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died in a crash after running from a Hall County deputy, and Georgia State Patrol trooper officials said. GSP said on Dec. 10, the deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-985 near mile marker 12 for traffic-related offenses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Jackson County authorities warn residents about increasing mail theft
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County authorities have issued a warning to residents about a growing crime in the area: mail theft. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said thieves know people tend to mail money to their loved ones around the holidays. So, if you can avoid it, please do. Over the past few weeks, they said they have noticed a large amount of mail thefts throughout the county.
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
Video shows driver running into police cruisers in stolen truck trying to escape arrest
ATLANTA — New video released from the Atlanta Police Department shows the moments when a man tried to flee from police after investigators spotted a reported stolen truck at a BP gas station in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Police said officers spotted the stolen truck Nov. 18 and pulled into...
