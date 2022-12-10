Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
Impactful ice, then heavy snow ahead for Northeast as coast-to-coast winter storm bids adieu
A coast-to-coast winter storm sweeping across the U.S. will approach the Eastern Seaboard on Thursday in what will be the cherry on top of an active week of weather. The storm system will develop a new area of low pressure that will slide just south of New England, bringing impactful ice and then snow to the interior parts of the Northeast. The FOX Forecast Center said the winter storm gets going in the wee hours of Thursday morning. An icy mix of freezing rain and sleet will first break out across the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains of Virginia and West Virginia and then spread up...
Travel Alert December 2022: Winter Storm to Impact Northeastern United States
If the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada are in your travel plans over the next few of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest major winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
Why Utah is looking to remove as many 4-year degree requirements as possible
Utah is looking at reevaluating bachelor’s degree requirements in its hiring processes while asking private businesses to do the same.
Skier injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) reported that on Tuesday, December 13, a skier sustained serious injuries after being involved in an avalanche while exiting the […]
Travel Alert December 2022: More Airlines Issue Travel Waivers For Major Winter Storm
If the north central United States — which includes the Rocky Mountains, northern plains, and upper Midwest regions — and southern central Canada are in your travel plans over the next few of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest major winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to the region.
Washington County to offer cash rebates for residents to remove grass, save water
A new rebate program offered through Washington County could pay residents up to $2 per square foot to remove grass lawns and replace them with more water-efficient landscaping. The Washington County Conservancy District announced Thursday it was opening up its Water Efficient Landscape Rebate to local residents, promoting the plan...
