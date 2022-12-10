AEW Dark Elevation results: Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shinno

Four matches made up this special Final Battle preview edition.

This was a special Saturday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation in preparation for today's ROH Final Battle. These were all filmed Wednesday before Dynamite in Austin, TX.

The start was all about the build-up of Final Battle's main event between Claudio Castagnoli and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho consisting of a five-minute video package and old ROH footage. Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Paul Wight were on commentary and finally introduced us to the show.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (w/Maria Kanellis) defeated Ativalu & Sal Muscott

Ativalu and Muscott were making their AEW Dark debut together, but it was a short-lived one. They each got about two moves in until The Kingdom worked together on Muscott, connecting on their assisted superkick for the win.

The Kingdom will face off against Top Flight on ROH Final Battle: Zero Hour today.

Athena defeated Madi Wrenkowski

Leading into this match, another video package aired hyping up Athena's ROH Women's title shot against Mercedes Martinez.

Athena's tune-up match was against NWA regular Wrenkowski. She was her normal, hyper-aggressive self, destroyed her opponent and then locking her in a crossface for the win. After the match, she attacked Wrenkowski on the outside.

- After the match, a video package was played previewing Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship.

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

On the way out, Top Flight's Darius Martin met up with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Jesus Christ in the front row. Never thought I would be writing that.

This match was really back and forth, Top Flight started with the momentum but The Factory shut them down quickly. All the offense was on Darius Martin while Dante got the hot tag. Top Flight singled out Aaron Solo and hit an assisted moonsault followed by the pin.

Juice Robinson defeated Hagane Shinno

The new signee had his own video package talking about how he looked up to Samoa Joe for so long. This was only Robinson's second AEW match on television, and it was on YouTube. He took on Shinno, who upset Nick Comoroto on last week's show.

Robinson wasted no time, attacking Shinno before the bell. Shinno fought back here and there, but the former IWGP U.S. Champion just picked him apart. Shinno took him to the outside and hit a springboard knee, followed by some great-looking kicks -- better than the Miz Yes kicks, shockingly.

Robinson, however, raked the eyes and then hit a cannonball senton and a clothesline for a near fall. Robinson picked him up and immediately hit a sit-out piledriver for the win.

I'm not sure why he looked so vulnerable against Shinno when he has to face Samoa Joe in just a few hours. Not a good look as a contender here. Robinson takes on Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Title later today.