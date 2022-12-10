Goleta Holiday Parade canceled due to weather

The City of Goleta has canceled its Holiday Parade set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The organizers of the parade, the Goleta Lions Club, decided to cancel because of today's rain.

The parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, was postponed due to a strong likelihood of rain during the parade, which did not transpire.

In a statement sent out by the City of Goleta, organizers say they will miss seeing everyone's faces tonight and wish people a happy holiday season.