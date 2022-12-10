ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Artistic Third-Graders Honored by Suffolk County

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
Maplewood Intermediate School third-graders whose ornaments are adorning a Christmas tree at the White House, were recognized Friday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The South Huntington students, whose work was chosen to represent New York State, received individual ertificates and a county proclamation. The dual-language class students were picked over more than 4,400 other schools.

The third-graders’ designs on paper were converted into ornaments and then hung on one of the 58 trees representing the states and territories, and placed near the the 78-foot tree on the White House lawn.

“What makes your state beautiful?” was the theme of the ornaments.

Maplewood Students Make Their Mark at National Tree Celebration

