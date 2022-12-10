Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluevalleypost.com
LANE4 buys Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in Overland Park
LANE4 Property Group, a big player in commercial real estate in the Kansas City area, has another prominent property now in its portfolio: Overland Park’s Hawthorne Plaza. Driving the news: This week, the Kansas City-based property group announced its acquisition of the shopping center in south Overland Park. Where...
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City
The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
184 restaurants to participate in Kansas City restaurant week 2023
184 restaurants will participate in Kansas City Restaurant week 2023, which aims to raise money for charity and help get customers into restaurants during a slow post-holiday winter season.
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
bluevalleypost.com
Who Is the Furniture Mall?
The Furniture Mall is quite literally that; a furniture mall, providing customers with the largest selection of furniture, mattresses and accessories in Johnson County. Founded in 2012, the Winter Family had the vision to make shopping for furniture FUN again, and in doing so has committed to giving their guests everything they need and want, all while making the experience fun and fulfilling.
visitoverlandpark.com
Five Must-Try Soups in Overland Park
When the weather turns cold, there is no better comfort food than soup to warm you up. Overland Park offers a diverse range of soup options from broths to hearty and savory to spicy. As Overland Park expands its international culinary scene, new soups pour in from around the world. Whether you need a hot cup or want the bread bowl -- check out these five spots for great soup in Overland Park.
rejournals.com
LANE4 Property Group buys 135,000-square-foot shopping center in Kansas
LANE4 Property Group recently closed on the purchase of Hawthorne Plaza, an upscale retail center at the Kansas City area’s most dominant retail intersection. Situated on the southwest corner of 119th Street and Roe Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas, Hawthorne Plaza offers 135,000 square feet of shopping with 96% occupancy.
lawrencekstimes.com
City: ‘Best to refocus resources’ from North Lawrence camp to Winter Emergency Shelter
The City of Lawrence said Tuesday morning that people experiencing homelessness are being cleared out of the camp in North Lawrence in order to “refocus resources” to the overnight Winter Emergency Shelter. We reported Monday that residents of the camp were distraught after receiving waves of eviction notices....
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
lawrencekstimes.com
City to keep North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness open
Post last updated at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14:. After hearing concerns from dozens of community members Tuesday night, the City of Lawrence announced Wednesday that the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness will remain open for the winter. Staff members from the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division started distributing...
Commission approves plans for new Coca-Cola plant in Olathe
Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company plans to create a new 1 million-square-foot facility in south Olathe, Kansas.
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
Changes coming to Topeka Regional Airport, Billard Airport
TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka. With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports. Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: Libraries serve communities, not aggrieved parents. Kansans can learn from challenged books. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Olathe Public Schools to implement rolling transportation blackouts
Beginning next semester, families in the Olathe Public Schools district who ride the bus to school will need to find a different mode of transportation on certain days.
New performers join ticket for Garmin Kansas City Air Show in 2023
The KC Air Show announces the US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II will join the Blue Angels in 2023.
republic-online.com
County considering quarter-cent sales tax for new court facilities
Miami County commissioners are considering proposing a new quarter-cent sales tax to help fund new court facilities that have become even more of a priority with the 6th Judicial District recently receiving two new judge positions. Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a...
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Crushing cold with snow chances awaits (TUE-12/13)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant storm is intensifying today across the Plains. We’re on the “warm” side of the storm and that means waves of rain have been the issue for us since late last night. Some areas are approaching 1 inch worth, with more coming this morning.
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
