Lawrence, KS

bluevalleypost.com

LANE4 buys Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in Overland Park

LANE4 Property Group, a big player in commercial real estate in the Kansas City area, has another prominent property now in its portfolio: Overland Park’s Hawthorne Plaza. Driving the news: This week, the Kansas City-based property group announced its acquisition of the shopping center in south Overland Park. Where...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City

The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Who Is the Furniture Mall?

The Furniture Mall is quite literally that; a furniture mall, providing customers with the largest selection of furniture, mattresses and accessories in Johnson County. Founded in 2012, the Winter Family had the vision to make shopping for furniture FUN again, and in doing so has committed to giving their guests everything they need and want, all while making the experience fun and fulfilling.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

Five Must-Try Soups in Overland Park

When the weather turns cold, there is no better comfort food than soup to warm you up. Overland Park offers a diverse range of soup options from broths to hearty and savory to spicy. As Overland Park expands its international culinary scene, new soups pour in from around the world. Whether you need a hot cup or want the bread bowl -- check out these five spots for great soup in Overland Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
rejournals.com

LANE4 Property Group buys 135,000-square-foot shopping center in Kansas

LANE4 Property Group recently closed on the purchase of Hawthorne Plaza, an upscale retail center at the Kansas City area’s most dominant retail intersection. Situated on the southwest corner of 119th Street and Roe Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas, Hawthorne Plaza offers 135,000 square feet of shopping with 96% occupancy.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park

McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

City to keep North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness open

Post last updated at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14:. After hearing concerns from dozens of community members Tuesday night, the City of Lawrence announced Wednesday that the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness will remain open for the winter. Staff members from the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division started distributing...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Changes coming to Topeka Regional Airport, Billard Airport

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka. With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports. Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding […]
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

County considering quarter-cent sales tax for new court facilities

Miami County commissioners are considering proposing a new quarter-cent sales tax to help fund new court facilities that have become even more of a priority with the 6th Judicial District recently receiving two new judge positions. Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

