$50K reward offered for information about killed postal worker

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest after a postal worker was shot and killed Friday night.

A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was killed near 65th and Lancaster around 4:40 p.m. Milwaukee police say the man, who was delivering mail at the time of the shooting, had over 18 years of service.

Now, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward and looking for a suspect vehicle, which is pictured above. It is an Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows.

The suspect in the case is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on this incident, please contact the inspection service at 1-877-876-2455 (say law enforcement) or the police department at 414-935-7360.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip