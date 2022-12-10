ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

$50K reward offered for information about killed postal worker

By Julia Marshall
 4 days ago
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest after a postal worker was shot and killed Friday night.

A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was killed near 65th and Lancaster around 4:40 p.m. Milwaukee police say the man, who was delivering mail at the time of the shooting, had over 18 years of service.

Now, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward and looking for a suspect vehicle, which is pictured above. It is an Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows.

The suspect in the case is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on this incident, please contact the inspection service at 1-877-876-2455 (say law enforcement) or the police department at 414-935-7360.

Troy Hawkins
4d ago

😢 Tragic! We're All gonna be victims of we don't get these crazy gun wielding thugs off the streets! My mail carrier (35th st station) told me today, an employee was robbed by 3 mask men last wk! 😡 Also the MLK dr. Station has been robbed multiple x's & vandalized! MPD cannot protect us Kilwaukee! Time to call in the Nat'l Guard, State Troopers & U.S. Marshalls! 🤔

SinisterStone
4d ago

Can’t they make these stories so you can zoom on the photos? So annoying. Need to get these gang bangers off the streets. Where’s the Mayor?

Cathy Riley
3d ago

I hope this money is talking loud and bringing him in and hopes he will get locked up for the rest of this boring life .

