ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 97-5

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Rappers’ Real Names – Travis Scott, Cardi B, Drake and More

In hip-hop, rappers have some of the most creative stage names in music. Some rap aliases have an underlying meaning, while others are a composite of their real government name. For example, Drake's real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, which easily explains the origin of his famous rap name. Fellow...
Hot 97-5

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Dating – Report

Jack Harlow and singer Dua Lipa are reportedly an item. On Monday (Dec. 12). Page Six reported the rap star and pop songstress are dating. Sources tell the outlet Jack flew to New York City to be with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance last Friday (Dec. 9). The next day, they were reportedly seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch.
Hot 97-5

Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music

Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Independent

‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer

Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’

Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
LOUISIANA STATE
Hot 97-5

Taylor Swift’s Newest Wax Figure Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Fans don't know how to feel about the latest, scarily uncanny wax figure of Taylor Swift. Madame Tussauds Dubai announced the addition of Swift to their celebrity lineup Dec. 6, according to Billboard. The wax figure depicts Swift in khaki pants and a red sequined top with her iconic acoustic...
Hot 97-5

Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel

Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hot 97-5

Kanye West Named Anti-Semite of the Year by Watchdog Group

Kanye West's continuous hate speech has earned him the title as the biggest Anti-semite of 2022 from a watchdog organization. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stop Antisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism," announced they named Ye 2022's Anti-semite of the Year. The news was revealed via the group's Twitter page.
Hot 97-5

Netflix Users Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Dahmer’

1 billion hours. That’s the equivalent of more than 41 million days, 1.36 million months, or a little more than 114,155 years. That’s a long time. To date, all of Netflix subscribers combined have only watched 1 billion hours of two television series. Together, Netflix viewers have used up 114,155 years of their collective lives consuming the fourth season of Stranger Things and the surprise sensation Squid Game. But now a third television series joins that vaunted list: DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy