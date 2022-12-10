Read full article on original website
Related
Rappers’ Real Names – Travis Scott, Cardi B, Drake and More
In hip-hop, rappers have some of the most creative stage names in music. Some rap aliases have an underlying meaning, while others are a composite of their real government name. For example, Drake's real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, which easily explains the origin of his famous rap name. Fellow...
Line Dance Set to Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ Is the Most Surreal Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today
Line dancing has been taken to a whole new level. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 4 million times, a group of people are shown performing an elaborate line dance set to Rihanna's "S&M" off her 2010 album, Loud. "Tush push line dance," the caption reads. Watch the...
Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Dating – Report
Jack Harlow and singer Dua Lipa are reportedly an item. On Monday (Dec. 12). Page Six reported the rap star and pop songstress are dating. Sources tell the outlet Jack flew to New York City to be with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance last Friday (Dec. 9). The next day, they were reportedly seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch.
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's 'A Milli' Used By Florida Police To Soundtrack $1.1M Drug Bust On TikTok
Lil Wayne’s 2008 smash hit “A Milli” has been used to soundtrack a Florida police department’s latest drug bust. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that latest seizure allowed narcotics detectives to get $1.1 million dollars in illegal drug money off the street.
‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer
Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
Mom Going Blind After Tattooing Eyeballs Like Favorite Tattoo Model
A law student and mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple says she's now going blind from the procedure. Anaya Peterson, a law student based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, decided to get the procedure done after admiring Australian alternative model Amber Luke’s tattooed eyes. “I was just going...
Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’
Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
Taylor Swift’s Newest Wax Figure Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans
Fans don't know how to feel about the latest, scarily uncanny wax figure of Taylor Swift. Madame Tussauds Dubai announced the addition of Swift to their celebrity lineup Dec. 6, according to Billboard. The wax figure depicts Swift in khaki pants and a red sequined top with her iconic acoustic...
Woman’s Handmade Christmas Decorations Sell Out Following Daughter’s Emotional Viral TikTok
A woman was left in tears after her mom's hard work had gone unnoticed during a holiday shopping event. Thankfully, the internet had a heartwarming response. On TikTok, user @breana_guadarama, a.k.a. Breana, explained her mother had planned on selling her handcrafted holiday ornaments and decorations during a Christmas shopping event, but things didn't go as planned.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against ‘Telepathic’ Stalker
Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against a stalker who claims he has telepathically communicated with the reality TV star. The order was granted in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The order prevents Persaud from coming within 100 yards of Kardashian and from communicating with her in any...
Kanye West Named Anti-Semite of the Year by Watchdog Group
Kanye West's continuous hate speech has earned him the title as the biggest Anti-semite of 2022 from a watchdog organization. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stop Antisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism," announced they named Ye 2022's Anti-semite of the Year. The news was revealed via the group's Twitter page.
Howard Stern Says ‘Whiny’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Like the Kardashians Except Boring’
The internet has been buzzing since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan on Netflix Dec. 8, with Volume II set to drop Dec. 15. One person who's not a fan? Howard Stern. "It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but...
Netflix Users Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Dahmer’
1 billion hours. That’s the equivalent of more than 41 million days, 1.36 million months, or a little more than 114,155 years. That’s a long time. To date, all of Netflix subscribers combined have only watched 1 billion hours of two television series. Together, Netflix viewers have used up 114,155 years of their collective lives consuming the fourth season of Stranger Things and the surprise sensation Squid Game. But now a third television series joins that vaunted list: DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0