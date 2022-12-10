Read full article on original website
Legal Notices, December 15, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ona Carter Wilson, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1518 and Page 774; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel One: Lot 10 of the East half of Block 5, according to the map which is recorded in Map Book 1 on Page 106 in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, which is particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the South margin of First Avenue 49 feet and one inch Eastwardly, from the intersection of the South margin of First Avenue with the East margin of Mabry Street, and from said beginning point run Eastwardly along the South margin of First Avenue the distance of 49 feet and one inch, thence Southwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches, thence Westwardly and parallel with First Avenue 49 feet and one inch, thence Northwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 716 1st Avenue , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com.
Angela Benjamin named November Hero of the Month by Long Lewis
Angela Benjamin won the November Hero of the Month from Long Lewis Automotive Group. Benjamin is a former city councilwoman. Her nomination said, “Angela Benjamin continues to work in Dallas County and the surrounding areas to build our communities up. She is an advocate and voice for all of our communities, while continuing to bridge gaps throughout the city. Our children, communities, and educational system have all been blessed by her stepping in and up for us all!”
7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive is this Thursday
The 7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive presented by Marion Community Bank will take place this Thursday, Dec. 15. All toys will benefit Selma Pals. The event will be held in front of the Selma Walmart from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Selma, other Black Belt communities under risks for severe weather today
Selma and much of the Black Belt region is under categories of risk for severe weather today. According to a graphic on the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page part of Lowndes, Dallas, Marengo and Sumter counties are under an enhanced risk for tornados and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor
NOW HIRING: Dallas County Public Fishing Lake Concession Contractor. Contract requirements include, but are not limited to: permit sales, sanitation, grounds maintenance, and concessions. Investment required. Three-year contract, renewable at the discretion of the State. Application and information are available from: Alabama Division of Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 551, Montgomery, AL 36130, or call (334) 242-3472.
Perry County Commission approves abatement of ad valorem taxes for possible solar plant
The Perry County Commission has approved an abatement of ad valorem taxes to possibly bring a solar plant to the area. Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. made an announcement on his Facebook page where the said that Leeward Energy Company is considering establishing the plant. Leeward Energy Company is the parent company of Perry County Solar LLC.
Dallas County Public Fishing Lake has an opening for manager
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Dallas County Public Fishing Lake in Sardis. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is renewable...
Selma women arrested in Auburn on theft, attempted to elude charges
Two women from Selma have been charged by Auburn police with theft of property in the third degree and attempting to elude. According to Alabama News Network they have been identified as Aliah Rand, 20, and Davida Hall, 25. Auburn police received a call about a theft at the 1700...
Ribbon cutting to be held for Realty Central - Selma
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Realty Central - Selma on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Realty Central - Selma's location on 2918 Citizens Parkway, Suite 208 next to Healthmark Home Medical Equipment.
Selma High student who died on campus had fentanyl, opioids in his system, officials say
A toxicology report released by Selma officials on Wednesday shows the Selma High School student who died on campus last month had two opioids in his system, including the highly potent and often deadly drug fentanyl. The toxicology report for 16-year-old sophomore Trumaine Mitchell Jr., who collapsed in the cafeteria...
USDA to invest $233K for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The USDA will recognize its investment of $233,900 for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden with a ceremony on Dec. 20. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will host an event to celebrate the investment of $233,900 to fund the purchase of medical equipment that is designed to help the J. Paul Jones hospital recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAG celebrates Christmas with successful open house
The Selma Art Guild Christmas open house on Sunday attracted a good turnout of art lovers and sales, according to SAG President Cam Walker Guarino. “We will be open until the week of Christmas so we can have more opportunities for people to come buy things,” Guarino said. Art...
Auburn coaches Cadillac Williams, Zac Etheridge visit Selma High on Monday
Selma High Athletics welcomed Auburn's former interim head coach Cadillac Williams to meet with football players on Monday. Williams and secondary coach Zac Etheridge visited with star defensive safety Dakaari Nelson, who is committed to attend Penn State, and Saints football coach Willie Gandy along with Principal Stoney Pritchett. Williams...
Perry County under slight risk for severe weather Wednesday-Thursday
Perry County is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow through Thursday. According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, scattered thunderstorms may be seen on early Wednesday morning but supercells may develop after 12 p.m. Damaging winds and tornados are possible during the weather events. Rain is expected to...
Keith Bears boys and girls teams lose to Francis Marion Rams
The Keith Bears girls and boys both came up short at home on Tuesday night against the Francis Marion Rams. The Rams were able to claim a 48-42 victory against the Bears on their home court. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 14 points. T. Essex led the Rams in scoring with 17 points.
Longtime Safford eatery Camphouse Diner to be sold at auction
The Camphouse Bar and Grill in Safford is on the market to be sold. Camphouse Bar & Grill on Highway 66 in Safford will be auctioned on Jan. 18 starting at 1 p.m. The auction is online only but an open house for viewing is being scheduled. The auctioneer, Pearce...
