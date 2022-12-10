MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ona Carter Wilson, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1518 and Page 774; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel One: Lot 10 of the East half of Block 5, according to the map which is recorded in Map Book 1 on Page 106 in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, which is particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the South margin of First Avenue 49 feet and one inch Eastwardly, from the intersection of the South margin of First Avenue with the East margin of Mabry Street, and from said beginning point run Eastwardly along the South margin of First Avenue the distance of 49 feet and one inch, thence Southwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches, thence Westwardly and parallel with First Avenue 49 feet and one inch, thence Northwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 716 1st Avenue , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com.

