Shaq Makes His Pick Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James

By Patrick Andres
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The legendary center gently rebuked Draymond Green in the process.

Few NBA legends are in as strong a position to adjudicate a Michael Jordan-versus-LeBron James debate as Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal, one of the greatest players in history in his own right, played against Jordan in the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals and the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals. He was a teammate of James on the 2010 Cavaliers in his next-to-last NBA season.

On his podcast with Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams , O'Neal used his expertise to weigh in one of sports fans' favorite barstool debates, gently rebuking Warriors forward Draymond Green, who backs LeBron in the debate, in the process .

“I like Draymond, that’s his opinion,” O’Neal said of Green, who has repeatedly endorsed his longtime rival as the best in basketball history. “I like people when they have opinions in this world. You know, the problem we have is when some certain person has an opinion and you don’t like it.”

O'Neal went on to offer two alternatives to James, who the legendary center went on to praise as the best of his era.

“I’m not going to go off,” he said. “That’s [Draymond’s] opinion. My guy is Dr. J [Julius Erving] slash Mike. That’s my guy.”

In a video for Uninterrupted , Green ranked James, Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and O’Neal as the five greatest players in NBA history.

“When you look at the teams that ‘Bron has carried to the championship, or carried to the Finals, MJ didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year,” Green said.

Green and O'Neal have traded words in the past. In May 2020, Green suggested Golden State's pick-and-roll would've posed problems for O'Neal's Lakers; O'Neal responded on his podcast by saying he "would've torn [Green's] a-- up on the block."

Jermaine Marion
4d ago

Green is entitled to his opinion, but his opinion is not a good opinion 🤣,he's bold to have his mouth fixed to say those things,first off Jordan didn't have to face the greatest team ever assembled because the bulls was the greatest team ever assembled,teams had to try to beat them,that statement was really stupid,and to talk about past players wasn't a good look cause,Barkley,Ewing,Malone,Hakeem and a host of other would have killed him,playing in today's game make him look good,he wouldn't last playing in the 80's or 90's

Cris
4d ago

Jordan beat the bad boys,the Lakers and the greatest assists man in the history of basketball all the while in a era where it was no blood no foul....

LT24
4d ago

I would have really enjoyed watching a prime Shaq in the block against Green. Shaq would demolish him physically and mentally. Like most people Shaq played against, Green would never be the same again afterwards. Just ask the guys that had the task of trying to stop him.

