Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Heel of the Year
Thank for you voting in the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations. Derek W. Ruttle Good for her. Make that paper any way you can!. More...
Contracted WWE star set to perform at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event
As previously noted, Karl Anderson commented on his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling as the NEVER Openweight champion now that he has returned to WWE by saying “I’m keeping this title and never giving it back.”. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s believed that WWE and...
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 16th 2022 edition
After the December 14th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 16th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti opens the show. They have a long, competitive match. Moxley...
Becky Lynch comments on a WWE star that she feels is the “future of the business”
During an interview with Verge Magazine, Becky Lynch gave praise to her WWE RAW rival Rhea Ripley…. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go ‘well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.’ She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place.”
Breaking news: Mandy Rose has reportedly been released by WWE
As seen during the December 13th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT women’s champion. The match was originally supposed to take place at the New Year’s Evil special in January. On Wednesday afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com tweeted...
Mia Yim seemingly addresses photo of herself posing with Austin Theory
A photo has been circulating around social media of Mia Yim posing with WWE United States champion Austin Theory. Some fans were making jokes that Mia’s husband Keith Lee might not like the photo and Mia wrote “it’s not funny” in response. Mia seemingly addressed the...
Update on AEW hiring WWE’s former Vice President of Global Television Production
It was previously reported that Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start his duties with the company this week. Fightful Select noted the following in regards to internal reactions…. “We’ve already heard from talent and staff within...
How people within WWE are reportedly reacting to Vince McMahon wanting to make a comeback
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. Fightful Select heard from over a dozen people within WWE regarding the situation and the consensus was that McMahon should not return to the company. One WWE talent told the outlet that while...
WWE RAW from 12/12/22 ties lowest overall viewership in the show’s history on USA Network
The December 13th 2022 edition of WWE RAW drew 1.472 million viewers with a 0.37 18-49 demo which tied the record-low for overall viewership in the show’s history on the USA Network. RAW finished in the 7th, 8th, and 9th spots on cable for the day. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted that “New England vs. Arizona in the Monday Night Football game on ESPN (2.47, 9.1 million viewers and an additional 1.13 million on ESPN2) ranked #1 for Monday.”
Saraya addresses internet speculation that Sasha Banks will be her mystery partner in AEW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. While speaking to Forbes.com, Saraya commented on the speculation…. “I...
Give “unknowns” a chance and stop complaining
We have all heard the crying and complaining, “I don’t know who such and such is so why should I care.” Whaa whaa whaa, cry me a river. At what point is it just certain fans crapping on another promotion that isn’t their favorite and less about the actual “unknown” wrestler? For those that are old enough to remember what life was like before twitter and facebook, lets take a look back at WWF and WCW from the 90s and some of your favorites that were “unknown.”
Video: Chris Jericho loses to “jobber” during 2022 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite
During the 2022 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho faced 24 year-old wrestler Action Andretti. In a pre-match promo, Jericho called it a tune-up match against a “jobber” before he faces Claudio in a rematch for the ROH world title. Not only did Andretti get...
Update on WWE possibly bring back the King/Queen of the Ring tournaments
It was previously reported that WWE is possibly going to bring back King of the Ring as part of WWE’s 2023 PLE schedule. In an update, WWE filed to trademark “WWE King And Queen Of The Ring” on December 8th. Here is the description…. “Mark For: WWE...
Video: Roxanne Perez wins the WWE NXT women’s title from Mandy Rose
In the main event of WWE NXT on December 13th 2022, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to become the new WWE NXT women’s champion. Roxanne had earned her title match by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at the NXT Deadline PLE. Mandy won the title at NXT Halloween Havoc...
Ricky Starks says CM Punk was one of the “great additions” to the AEW locker room
In 2021, Ricky Starks was one of the people that CM Punk called out for a match but it never happened. During an interview with DAZN.com, Starks commented on the promo and gave his overall thoughts on CM Punk…. “The Punk thing helped. Him saying those things about me really...
Matt Riddle allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, an injury angle with Matt Riddle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW which ended with Riddle being taken out of the arena on a stretcher. According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, sources told him that Riddle was suspended for a drug test...
The latest details regarding William Regal making his return to WWE
It was recently reported that William Regal was finalizing a new deal to make his WWE return. In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote the following…. “WWE sources have confirmed William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January. We are told Regal will have a Vice President position in the company when he returns, but we have not heard what his official title/role will be.”
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for December 14th 2022
Here is the live stream of my AEW Dynamite results and recap for December 14th 2022…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
Shawn Michaels reportedly approached about having another WWE match
As seen at the WWE Wrestlemania 38 PLE, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin came out of retirement to have a match against Kevin Owens. It’s now believed that Owens made an attempt to have a match against another retired Hall of Famer. According to Fightful Select, Owens approached...
