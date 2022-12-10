Read full article on original website
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
13newsnow.com
Newton's late bucket helps lift Maury past Lake Taylor in overtime
NORFOLK, Va. — If their first meeting on Tuesday night is any indication, the Eastern District should be something to behold between Maury and Lake Taylor. The Commodores rallied in regulation and forced overtime. There guard Adrian Newton, who led them with 18 points, hit the game winning shot on a putback with 5.5 seconds left as they edge the Titans 48-47. Corey Jones hit a pair of free throw for Maury to deadlock the game at 43-43 as it went into overtime. There Lake Taylor jumped out to a two point advantage behind a floater from Shahide Battle floater for a 45-43 lead.
WTKR
757 Colts continue national championship tradition for Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — While Phoebus and Maury were making their entrances to state championship games on Saturday, a few up-and-coming middle schoolers from the area were in Florida trying to be like the Phantoms and Commodores. "It's everything, just watching the high school teams and know one day,...
Shimique Blizzard from Western Branch headed to North Carolina AT
Western Branch senior running back Shimique Blizzard announced he has committed to North Carolina A&T.
MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner
Charles S. Harris, the second full-time commissioner of the MEAC, has passed away. The post MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ODU star receiver Ali Jennings transferring to Virginia Tech
Old Dominion football's top wide receiver is heading to Virginia Tech.
13newsnow.com
Kecoughtan's Starling has kicked his way to new heights
HAMPTON, Va. — Anything involving your feet on the football field, leave to Brett Starling. At 6 ft. 6 in. with a cannon for a leg, many would describe Brett Starling as a gentle giant. “I like being called that because that way people don’t look at me and...
WAVY News 10
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cahiem Brown scored a team-high 20 points as Norfolk State rallied past Bowling Green 81-75 on Wednesday night at Joe Echols Hall. Commanders prepare for Sunday night showdown against …. The Commanders have not lost since that stomach-turning...
How this teen has managed to run a bakery and keep a 4.0 GPA
The student, basketball player and baker is maintaining a 4.0 GPA and has his sights set on Harvard, Princeton and Yale.
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
Hampton prepping for Chris Paul HBCU Challenge 2022
Hampton University is one of four HBCUs who will compete at the Boost Mobile Chris Paul Challenge in Las Vegas this weekend The post Hampton prepping for Chris Paul HBCU Challenge 2022 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Norfolk police chief did not get St. Louis job
The city announced Tuesday night that it had narrowed down its search to two finalists, which included Norfolk's former police chief Larry Boone.
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
Virginia Business
First look inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be the first permanent casino to open in Virginia when it opens its doors to the public on Jan. 15, 2023, but local media outlets got a sneak peek on Tuesday. With 28 days until opening — the casino will open for two “charity days” on...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M
Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
WAVY News 10
Drive-thru food pantry event held in Virginia Beach Tuesday
Drive-thru food pantry event held in Virginia Beach …. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
WAVY News 10
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Missy Elliott Is Degreed Up, Earns 2nd Honorary Doctorate
Missy Elliott celebrates receiving her second honorary doctorate. The legendary and multi-talented musician was honored by Norfolk State University on Dec. 10, and delivered the keynote commencement speech to the institution’s Class of 2022. “Two time Doctorate ‘Dr. Elliott,'” Elliott proudly penned on Instagram. “I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾. Thank you @norfolkstateuniversity for having me […]
Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of its January 2023 opening
With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth are giving a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
