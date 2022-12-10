ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

New Arkansas strength coach Ben Sowders has big plans for Hogs

New Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders has only been on the job 10 days, but he is quickly getting acclimated to life in Fayetteville. Before spending last season as the head S&C coach at Louisville, Sowders worked alongside Razorback head coach Sam Pittman as an assistant director at Georgia for four seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Morgan Turner of Stanford the name to watch for Arkansas tight ends coach vacancy

Tight ends coach Morgan Turner is a very strong candidate to fill the vacant tight ends coach position at the University of Arkansas, sources say. The job opened up earlier this week when Dowell Loggains accepted the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, and longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his position. New head coach Troy Taylor is expected to bring in his own staff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy