Blue Jays signing outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

The Toronto Blue Jays reached a deal with free agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The signing is pending the results of a physical for the veteran defensive standout.

Kiermaier became a free agent in November when the Tampa Bay Rays declined his $13 million option for 2023. The three-time Gold Glove winner received a $2.5 million buyout.

Kiermaier, 32, spent nine-plus major league seasons with the Rays and batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases.

He had a tough season in 2022 as he was limited to 63 games due to injuries. He didn’t play after July 9 and had a season-ending hip operation in August. He batted .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

