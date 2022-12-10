ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morocco fans take over Edgware Road celebrating side’s historic World Cup win over Portugal

By Julia Saqui
 4 days ago

Moroccan fans took to the streets of London to celebrate their country’s historic win over Portugal .

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 the World Cup quarter-finals, the first African nation in history to make it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Jubilant fans banged drums and cars honked their way past the crowds on Edgware Road, north London.

Posting videos of the merriment on Twitter, Ismaeel Ghaf said: “Unbelievable scenes, what a day to be Moroccan, what a day to be Muslim.”

Morocco will face the winner of England v France on Wednesday 14 December.

