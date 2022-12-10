Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Monahan, Boeser & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll look at the return of a Canadiens Holiday tradition and those prospects who have begun their World Junior Championships (WJC) camps while others have not. Former Montreal goaltender Cristobal Huet earned some recognition, and there are indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Should Not Trade for Canucks’ Horvat
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season has been abhorrent. After signing Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason, expectations may have been inflated a bit, but no one expected them to be last place in the Eastern Conference two weeks before Christmas. The team is weak throughout the roster and looking for whatever help they can get. However, finding a long-term legitimate centreman may be at the top of their list of needs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames’ Defensemen Who Can Step Up in Chris Tanev’s Absence
While Monday night’s game between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens was filled with plenty of highlights and exciting back-to-back action, there was one play that left many feeling sick to their stomachs. At nearly the midway point of the second period, the Canadiens found themselves on a five-on-three...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Draft Class Thriving in Its First Year
After the 2021-22 season ended in an all-too-familiar way for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a strong regular season and a first-round exit, they headed into the 2022 NHL Draft with the 25th overall pick. General manager Kyle Dubas then used that pick to offload goaltender Petr Mrazek’s contract, shipping both to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the 38th overall pick.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up
There will soon be opportunities for some of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects playing at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. As injuries are mounting, with David Savard and Sean Monahan joining the list of wounded players, roster spots become available. Also, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has several deals in the works which will create even more need for call-ups.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Have Won Their Fanbase Back
There has been a shift for the New Jersey Devils this season. The quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign has passed and fans have seen vast improvements from head coach Lindy Ruff’s club. Between the goaltending and improved blue line the team’s early run has been impressive. They even set an NHL record for the most wins in the month of November with 13 (13-1-0).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Biggest Test Yet, the Last-Place Ducks
The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing incredible hockey. They’ve dominated some games while battling through injuries and a demanding schedule. But, a significant threat waddles into Scotiabank Arena, the last place, woeful, down-right terrible Anaheim Ducks. Why is this the biggest test? Toronto lost to this team earlier this season, and they also lost to the almost as bad Arizona Coyotes. The test this team needs to pass is playing just as well against the weak teams as they do against the strongest clubs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ 7-3 Loss to Capitals – 12/13/22
The Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals went into their Dec. 13 matchup on respective streaks. The Blackhawks were looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Capitals were looking to extend a four-game winning streak. While the Blackhawks put up a respectable effort for a portion of the game, it wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding, and the Blackhawks are now 1-11-1 in their last 13 games. Here are some takeaways from a historic night at the United Center in Chicago.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Flames’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Canadiens – 12/13/22
While not true for all, the majority of hockey fans tend to find high-scoring affairs more entertaining. That would have left many that saw the box score of the 2-1 shootout affair between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens thinking it may have been a bit of a snooze fest, but anyone who tuned in knows that was far from the case.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Leaders Come Up Clutch in Win Over Jets
Coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11, the Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 21-9-1 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in what was an exciting back-and-forth effort throughout the entire 60 minutes of play. The Golden Knights came into Winnipeg following a...
The Hockey Writers
What if Canadiens Never Traded Toffoli to Flames?
It’s easy to look back on the Tyler Toffoli trade last season as being just another part of the rebuild. However, with Toffoli’s contract only expiring in 2024, he arguably never had to go, especially with the move that sent him to the Calgary Flames arguably being one of general manager Kent Hughes’ weakest. So, what if he never got traded?
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Eeli Tolvanen
2022-23 Season: Eeli Tovanen has played 13 games so far in the 2022-23 season with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and two assists. Type of Acquisition: Waiver claim on Dec. 13, 2022. Tolvanen’s Pre-Kraken Career. Tolvanen was considered a can’t-miss prospect when he was drafted by Nashville 30th...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Jets’ 3-Game-in-4-Night Stretch
After being among the teams with the fewest games played through November, the Winnipeg Jets’ schedule has ramped up considerably. The NHL schedule makers packed the team’s December dance card with 16 games in 31 days and three back-to-back situations, and they’re in the thick of it now.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Win Streak Sees Return of an Analytical Anamoly
The New York Rangers are riding a four-game win streak after beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime thanks to a Filip Chytil rocket. It’s been the best stretch of the season, accumulating points in six of their last seven contests, beating the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche in addition to the Devils. Despite all the winning, a puzzling yet familiar trend is starting to emerge with the Blueshirts. The more they win, the worse their analytics get.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Dewar & Shaw Shine, Foligno & Greenway Have Trouble
This last week for the Minnesota Wild was a bit more difficult than the week prior, they played three games but did not have the winning results they were hoping for. They went on a western Canada road trip to face the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks. The...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Murray & Samsonov
What a week the Toronto Maple Leafs had. The Blue and White played three games and won them all. Last Tuesday, they shut out the Dallas Stars by a score of 4-0. On Thursday, they also shut out the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 5-0. Finally, on Saturday night, they beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Necas Stabilizing Offense Amidst Injury Turmoil
Just short of the 30-game mark, the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a prime position to make a run at the Stanley Cup this season. Despite a plethora of injury issues, the Hurricanes are 15-6-6 and tied for second in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. One of the main reasons they have been able to withstand early adversity is the hot start from forward Martin Necas.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Loss to Stars Is a Wake up Call
“If you lose one, you can’t lose two, and you certainly can’t lose three.”. New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood made that statement back on Oct. 14 after the Devils dropped their season opener to the Philadelphia Flyers. The 27-year-old is one of the longest-tenured players on the team and knows very well the losing snowball effect that has plagued this franchise over the past few seasons.
Comments / 0