nittanysportsnow.com
On3Sports Projects Kent State Transfer WR Dante Cephas to Penn State
On3.com is projecting Kent State transfer WR Dante Cephas to go to Penn State. Cephas, a former Penn Hills high school star who was in the same recruiting class as current Penn State players Daequan Hardy and Tank Smith, had an impressive four-year run with Kent State. His best season...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State commit J’ven Williams Now a Composite 5-Star Prospect
J’ven Williams, a Class of 2023 offensive lineman from Wyomissing High School near Reading, Pennsylvania, and a Penn State commit, is now a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports. In the updated 247Sports latest recruiting ranking rankings update, Williams (6-foot-4, 283 pounds) is the number one player in Pennsylvania, the...
nittanysportsnow.com
3-Star Class of 2023 DL Mason Robinson Commits to Penn State
Penn State received its second Class of 2023 commitment in as many days late Tuesday morning when defensive end Mason Robinson committed a day after de–committing from Northwestern. Robinson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) committed to Northwestern in late May but de-committed Monday following his official visit to Penn State this...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Target, 2023 4-Star DE Mason Robinson Decommits From Northwestern
Mason Robinson may have taken his official visit to Penn State a little later than planned, but he still made it out to Happy Valley. Robinson, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end from the McDonogh School in Owings Mill, Maryland, committed to Northwestern on May 28 after his first official visit. He officially decommitted Monday, according to Rivals.
nittanysportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Penn State Defensive Line Coming Together; Cephas Transfer Possibility
Penn State DE Joseph Mupoyi’s commitment leads this edition of the Farrell Files for Penn State football. — Mupoyi is raw for sure so let’s get that out of the way early. He’s 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds with offers from Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and others. But he’s key in this Penn State class. There’s is a need for athletic edge rushers Penn State can develop who have length and the ability to win with speed. Fellow DE Jamieal Lyons is similar but more geared towards run support and can win with more power and inside moves which is why he’s rated higher than Mupoyi. But when it comes to pure outside pass rush speed, I like Mupoyi better. He and Lyons compliment each other well. James Frankin likes to find prospects in Connecticut as we’ve seen from his signings of Marquis Wilson, Will Levis and others, with mixed results. Mupoyi plays lesser competition at St. Thomas More and dominates with athleticism at this stage. But as a project of sorts, he’s worth the risk. His teammate, Penn State DB commit Zion Tracy, is another good example.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Adds Commitment From 2023 4-Star Edge Rusher Joseph Mupoyi
Penn State now has a trio of pass rushers in its class of 2023. Four-star edge rusher/outside linebackers Ta’Mere Robinson (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Jameial Lyons (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State earlier this year, and there’s now a third in Joseph Mupoyi. Mupoyi, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound edge rusher...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Penn State Daily Notebook — December 12
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (7:30 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2024 4-star offensive tackle Max Anderson from Ricky Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas. Anderson (6’4″, 262) is rated by Rivals.com as one of the Top 200 overall players in the Class of 2024 with offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State HC James Franklin Comments on Mississippi State HC Mike Leach’s Passing
Penn State coach James Franklin released a statement on the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach via Twitter Tuesday. Leach died Monday night of complications from a heart condition, and Mississippi State announced his passing Tuesday morning. He was 61 years old. Franklin was one of many who expressed...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Sets 2023 Blue-White Game for April 15
Penn State will have its annual Blue-White Game Saturday, April 15, this coming spring, the school announced Monday afternoon. The scrimmage will cap off spring practice for next football season and will take place at Beaver Stadium. There is no set kickoff time yet, but the scrimmage is tentatively scheduled...
nittanysportsnow.com
A Breakdown of Penn State’s 2022-24 Recruiting Classes by Positions, Star Ratings
QUARTERBACKS (3) Drew Allar (2022 five-star) Beau Pribula (2022 three-star) Jaxon Smolik (2023 three-star) Nick Singleton (2022 five-star) Kaytron Allen (2022 four-star) London Montgomery (2023 four-star) WIDE RECEIVERS (6) Kaden Saunders (2022 four-star) Anthony Ivey (2022 four-star) Tyler Johnson (2022 three-star) Omari Evans (2022 three-star) Carmelo Taylor (2023 four-star) Cristian...
nittanysportsnow.com
Utah All-American Clark Phillips III Declares for Draft, Opts out of Rose Bowl Game With Penn State
Utah will be without one of its best players, Clark Phillips III, for its Rose Bowl Game with Penn State Jan. 2, Phillips announced via Twitter Monday afternoon. Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback, has opted out of the bowl game to focus on the 2023 Draft. The Jim Thorpe Award...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 10: The Future Shining Bright for Penn State
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Parker Washington’s departure for the NFL Draft as well as some potential Penn State Heisman...
nittanysportsnow.com
Brown, Porter Honored at Annual Penn State Awards Banquet
Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter, Jr. headlined the list of award winners at the annual State College Quarterback Club’s banquet Sunday. The banquet honors Penn State football players with a multitude of different awards. Brown took home the team’s Most Valuable Player Award while Porter was named the...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
WGAL
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
State College
Winter Storm Watch Issued as Snow Heads to Centre County
Snow and ice are in the forecast this week as central Pennsylvania gears up for the holidays. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation is expected to intensify through Thursday afternoon.
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
