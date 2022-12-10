Penn State DE Joseph Mupoyi’s commitment leads this edition of the Farrell Files for Penn State football. — Mupoyi is raw for sure so let’s get that out of the way early. He’s 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds with offers from Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and others. But he’s key in this Penn State class. There’s is a need for athletic edge rushers Penn State can develop who have length and the ability to win with speed. Fellow DE Jamieal Lyons is similar but more geared towards run support and can win with more power and inside moves which is why he’s rated higher than Mupoyi. But when it comes to pure outside pass rush speed, I like Mupoyi better. He and Lyons compliment each other well. James Frankin likes to find prospects in Connecticut as we’ve seen from his signings of Marquis Wilson, Will Levis and others, with mixed results. Mupoyi plays lesser competition at St. Thomas More and dominates with athleticism at this stage. But as a project of sorts, he’s worth the risk. His teammate, Penn State DB commit Zion Tracy, is another good example.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO