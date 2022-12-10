ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say

Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
KENMORE, WA
q13fox.com

Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
SAMMAMISH, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest

Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle teen faces felony charges for threat of mass school shooting

An 18-year-old Seattle student has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony harassment for threatening to shoot students at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. The recipient of the threats notified the school principal, and Bellevue School District initiated a lockdown Friday morning until the student who made the threats was arrested by Bellevue police at his home.
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Arrested Suspect in Hit and Run Fatality Collision on state Route 99

EVERETT, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives arrested a 50-year-old Everett man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run fatality collision that occurred on state Route 99 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody today. He was booked into Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody after Snohomish County courthouse placed on lockdown for armed man in lobby

EVERETT, Wash. — A man armed with “multiple weapons” caused the Snohomish County courthouse to be under lockdown for several hours on Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Everett Police Department responded to the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller for a report of an armed and barricaded man in the lobby at about 12:50 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy