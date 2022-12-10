Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say
Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
Police investigating after man found shot, killed in parking lot of Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Everett early Wednesday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments at 2 West Casino Rd. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after car slams into Seattle home
SEATTLE — Police said a driver was arrested after a car crashed into a South Seattle home early Wednesday morning, leaving the family's living room in shambles weeks before Christmas. Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Bangor Street in the Rainier View...
MyNorthwest.com
Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested
After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
KOMO News
'Prolific' Seattle taggers charged with malicious mischief for graffiti damage
SEATTLE — On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged two "prolific" taggers with malicious mischief for causing more than $5,000 in damage from graffiting an apartment building in Capitol Hill. Seattle Police arrested the two men last week after they were reportedly seen spray painting the Pivot...
Storefronts smashed in Renton burglaries ahead of holiday season
RENTON, Wash. — Business owners are picking up the pieces after three Renton storefronts were smashed this week in a string of burglaries. According to police, a suspect used a truck to ram into their front doors. Renton Police said the suspect first drove into a barbershop on 116th...
19-year-old man shot in Parkland road rage incident
A teen was shot during a road rage incident in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:51 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported that he had been shot in the 1900 block of 112th Street East in Parkland. Deputies responded to the scene and...
q13fox.com
Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
q13fox.com
Armed suspect in custody after standoff inside Snohomish County Courthouse; no injuries
EVERETT, Wash. - An armed suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside the Snohomish County Courthouse, leading to a lockdown and a three-hour-long standoff. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller was on lockdown shortly before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dozens of...
Two Renton restaurants damaged after attempted burglaries
Two restaurants in Renton off 43rd Street were damaged Tuesday morning. Mohamed Eljedawy, owner of Momo’s Kebab, said at around 4 a.m., he got a call from his alarm company, notifying him that something was happening at the restaurant. “I show up. There was four, five cops ... here...
Snohomish County government campus lockdown ends after several hours of police standoff
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County government campus in Everett was locked down for several hours due to a standoff between police and an armed suspect, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed Monday afternoon. The government campus is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. The lockdown began just before...
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Seattle Fire Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Mercer Street. According to the officials, two buses that were transporting Navy personnel were involved in the crash. There were 18 people injured in the accident. They were treated...
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest
Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
KUOW
Seattle teen faces felony charges for threat of mass school shooting
An 18-year-old Seattle student has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony harassment for threatening to shoot students at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. The recipient of the threats notified the school principal, and Bellevue School District initiated a lockdown Friday morning until the student who made the threats was arrested by Bellevue police at his home.
wa.gov
WSP Arrested Suspect in Hit and Run Fatality Collision on state Route 99
EVERETT, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives arrested a 50-year-old Everett man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run fatality collision that occurred on state Route 99 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody today. He was booked into Snohomish...
Suspect in custody after Snohomish County courthouse placed on lockdown for armed man in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. — A man armed with “multiple weapons” caused the Snohomish County courthouse to be under lockdown for several hours on Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Everett Police Department responded to the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller for a report of an armed and barricaded man in the lobby at about 12:50 p.m.
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
MyNorthwest
