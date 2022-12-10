KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday said it was cutting six faculty positions in the College of Arts and Sciences effective by May 2024. The school said four faculty members were notified Tuesday and will have about a year-and-a-half to find other jobs. Two additional unfilled faculty lines are also being eliminated, bringing the total reduction to six faculty positions. All are in the College of Arts and Sciences.

