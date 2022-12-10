Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Search for an interim superintendent begins at GIPS
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is now searching for their next superintendent, after they accepted Dr. Tawana Grover’s resignation. During Monday night’s board meeting they voted to hire the Nebraska Association of School Boards to conduct a search for the interim superintendent. The NASB...
KSNB Local4
UNK cutting 6 arts and science teachers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday said it was cutting six faculty positions in the College of Arts and Sciences effective by May 2024. The school said four faculty members were notified Tuesday and will have about a year-and-a-half to find other jobs. Two additional unfilled faculty lines are also being eliminated, bringing the total reduction to six faculty positions. All are in the College of Arts and Sciences.
KSNB Local4
GIPS intending to vacate seat of recently elected school board member
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a month after being elected to the Ward C seat of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin may be having her seat vacated by the district. During Monday night’s school board meeting, a GIPS representative hand-delivered an official notice to Mauldin stating...
KSNB Local4
GIPS School Board Meeting Continuing Coverage
Monday was the end of an era in Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools is now searching for their next superintendent, after they accepted Dr. Tawana Grover’s resignation. Teen Angel Program. Updated: 9 hours ago. Local4 News at 5. Flu Vaccinations stay low. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board of Education accepts Dr. Grover’s resignation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday was the end of an era in Grand Island Public Schools. Five of the current board members said their goodbyes to their colleagues and to the school district as a whole, and when the meeting was nearing its close they also had to say goodbye to the current superintendent, Dr. Tawana Grover.
KSNB Local4
Jensen: pleased to see “fresh start” for Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The man who started a political action committee which backed three new members of the Grand Island school board, said Monday he was pleased that Superintendent Tawana Grover was resigning. In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Jeremy Jensen said in part, “Our community spoke loud...
KSNB Local4
Gift giving for loved ones with Alzheimer’s
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As Christmas shopping continues this holiday season, some families are facing the challenge of finding gifts for loved ones suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association released a list of ideas to help find the perfect gift, which you can see here.
KSNB Local4
Wellness Wednesday: Alternative health options
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Whether it’s looking at a more holistic way of living, or trying to prevent doctors visit down the road, more people are looking toward alternative medicine in our communities. Dr. Keri Francl with Alternative Answers in Grand Island gives an inside look at how...
KSNB Local4
Salvation Army wraps up new holiday program for teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Christmas program made sure that teens would get a gift this holiday season. The Salvation Army held its first ever Teen Angel Program, which serves teens between ages 13-17. The organization accepted applications during a four week time period between October and November,...
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KSNB Local4
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible...
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
KSNB Local4
Flu rates are up but vaccines are down
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Flu numbers reach new heights each day, but vaccination rates are not keeping up. Officials at Central District Health Department do not have an official percentage of vaccination rates, but say they are close to the national average of 14%. The department said there could be a couple of reasons why the rates are down.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
KSNB Local4
Gaming commission postpones meeting due to weather
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort will have to wait a little longer for its gaming application to be approved. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission was set to discuss the casino’s application during their meeting Wednesday at Fonner Park. That includes setting days and times of operation for the new casino.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets jail time in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend two years in jail in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Hall County District Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen With Joe: ‘Pam’s Pub & Grub’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last 37 years, Pamela Ehlers has been serving up delicious breakfasts, fried chicken, and more at ‘Pam’s Pub & Grub’ in Grand Island. Now she’s hanging up the apron and retiring. “I’ve been thinking about it for a year...
klkntv.com
13-year-old in car with alcohol and drugs tried to outrun Nebraska officers, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested three teens on Monday after finding a vehicle full of alcohol and drugs. This began near West Fourth Street and North Broadwell Avenue around noon. An officer says they saw a vehicle lose control and spin out...
Comments / 0