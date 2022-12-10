ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

How Long Does Morphine Typically Stay In Your System?

By A. Sooter
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zbl6t_0jeMCTjp00

Morphine is ubiquitous in many of today's cultures. It appears in everything from movies to novels to song titles. Even then, those appearances don't really scratch the surface of this drug's presence in our lives.

It's not surprising that it's so common. The National Library of Medicine states that it is the active ingredient in opium, a compound that humans have been using for at least 8,000 years. Morphine, as we know it, was isolated early in the 19th century. By 1947, the medically necessary drug many rely on today was available.

And, despite its risks, morphine is medically necessary. A 2022 paper simply titled "Morphine" lists several important clinical uses for the drug. Each situation is one that requires pain relief, but they include sickle cell crises, ongoing cancer treatments, and end-of-life or palliative care .

Unfortunately, even substances created with the best intentions can have dire consequences when misused. And very little can highlight this fact better than the ongoing opioid crisis. The American Council on Science and Health states that the current opioid epidemic began in the 1990s with the introduction of Oxycontin. Various opioids then flooded the market, leading to the widespread addiction that we are still confronting today despite a government crackdown in 2011. The widespread usage of morphine also led to more people to wonder how long the drug stays in a person's system.

The Morphine Timeline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSY7e_0jeMCTjp00

Those who use morphine medically and those who engage in unhealthy morphine use are not always two distinct groups, however. There are many instances where they overlap -- and opioid deaths may not always be the result of morphine misuse.

The American Council on Science and Health states that most opioid deaths occur not from the opioid alone, but from mixing it with other substances. This means that someone using morphine (as prescribed by their doctor) can potentially mix it with other, contraindicated medications, leading to complications.

For this reason, among many others, it is helpful to know just how long morphine stays in a person's system. That answer is unfortunately a little more complicated than some may expect. American Addiction Centers lists several factors that can affect how fast a person processes morphine. Such factors include the person's age, the health of their liver and kidneys, their metabolism, the amount of water in their body, and more.

Still, the organization gives a few general timelines for how long morphine stays in the body. It will stay in the blood for approximately 12 hours. After that, it is detectable in urine for around 3 days and can be detected in hair for roughly up to 3 months.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Read this next: Health Symptoms That Are Serious Red Flags

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
beingpatient.com

Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?

Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40

There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
Medical News Today

When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?

Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Amarie M.

Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are

**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.
MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
shefinds

2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist

If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
96K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy