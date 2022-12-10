ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Jalen Hurts completely shrugs off Micah Parsons shading QB

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was unbothered by shade thrown at him by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons certainly didn’t endear himself to the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase. During an appearance on “The Voncast” with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, Parsons expressed his belief that what Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been able to do this season was a product of “system and team.”
DALLAS, PA
It’s time to point out the obvious: Kyle Shanahan’s QBs are cursed

Yet another San Francisco 49ers quarterback is dealing with an injury, this time being Brock Purdy. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks have been hit hard by injuries this season. First, 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 2. That paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim his starting job, but in Week 12, he suffered a broken foot, and could be out until the playoffs. That led to “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy to step up, and he has tremendously, leading the 49ers to wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fans are disrespecting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in Pro Bowl voting

With just one day remaining to vote in the NFL Pro Bowl, there hasn’t been much love given to Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The NFL Pro Bowl has been overhauled. No longer is the tackle game that had been criticized by fans and media for the lack of effort. Instead, the focus will be placed on skills competitions and seven-on-seven flag football games. The voting has been open for quite some time, but it officially ends on Thursday, Dec. 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Steelers insider: Mason Rudolph may have an edge at quarterback

With Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, one Steelers insider believes that veteran Mason Rudolph has the edge to start over Mitchell Trubisky. The only thing we know with any kind of certainty about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation entering the team’s Week 15 matchup is that it will almost surely not be rookie Kenny Pickett. After entering concussion protocol during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, the young signal-caller’s status remains up in the air but indications seem to be that he’ll miss the matchup against the Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?

The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
