actionnewsnow.com
Early-morning house fire sends family & Airbnb renter scrambling to safety
CHICO, Calif. - One person is being helped by the Red Cross after an early morning house fire in Chico. The fire broke out around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home at West 16th Street and Oakdale Street in South Chico. The family scrambled to get outside after the lights...
actionnewsnow.com
Avenue of Lights returns to Glenn County with new route
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Avenue of Lights returns to the Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland this week. The route this year is new and includes some favorite fair food at the end. The North Pole Lodge will have hot drinks, cookies and popcorn for sale. This is where people...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating shots fired at Chico home
CHICO, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a home on W Lindo Avenue in Chico overnight. Officers said they received a report at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue that their vehicles were shot at overnight.
actionnewsnow.com
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
krcrtv.com
Teacher assaulted with knife at school in Oroville on Wednesday
OROVILLE, Calif. — A teacher was assaulted by a student at an Oroville school Wednesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department (OPD). Police say they got a call from Bases Learning Center on Yard St. just before 9:00 a.m., saying a student had assaulted the teacher with a knife. Nearby Oroville High School was placed on lockdown for five minutes during the incident.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Student stabs administrator at an Oroville school
The Oroville Police Department said a student stabbed an administrator at the Butte Area Social Emotional Solutions Learning Center in Oroville Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE unloads dozens of toys for children
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County Unit spread holiday cheer for Toys for Tots this morning. “Toys for Tots is a program of the Marine Corps. and it's in its 75th year. It's a great program,” said Rick Carhart, the public information officer of Butte County CAL FIRE.
KCRA.com
I-80 closures at Colfax due to zero visibility derailed plans for many headed to Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday morning, cars and semi-trucks lined Interstate 80 at exit 135 in Colfax after Caltrans set a hard closure shutting down the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline. Over a hundred people, all of which told KCRA 3 they knew the closure was in place,...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
actionnewsnow.com
Former Butte County man sentenced for stealing FEMA benefits after Camp Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A former Butte County man was sentenced on Monday to one month in prison for stealing FEMA benefits after the Camp Fire, according to federal prosecutors. Andrew Keffer, 46, was also sentenced to 150 days of home detention. Court documents show that FEMA issued Keffer two checks...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department sees uptick in combustible furniture fires, encourages safety
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department is encouraging people to remove combustible furniture from outdoor spaces to reduce fire risk. In a news release on Monday, Chico Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Officer Adam Young said the department has seen an increase in furniture fires in 2022. Young said...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Teichert Ponds is pushing homeless people out
CHICO, Calif. - After a week of heavy rain, the area around Teichert Ponds is beginning to look muddy, waterlogged, and pushing people living in the area to higher grounds. Action News Now spoke with a homeless man who says he's already planning where he'll go next. "Flooding is like...
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
actionnewsnow.com
Man held to answer for death caused while drunk driving
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary hearing was held today for a man who caused one death while drunk driving on Jan. 23, 2022, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. A Butte County Superior Couty Judge has found sufficient evidence that Javier Trujillo-Alvizar, 24, while under the influence of alcohol, drove himself and two friends head-on into a semi-truck, causing one death, Rasmey said.
Lincoln residents call on city council to halt plan for proposed disc golf course
LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park."I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from...
kubaradio.com
Olivehurst Man Killed After Running Stop Sign in Linda
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – An unidentified 26-year-old Olivehurst man was killed early last Thursday morning after reportedly running a stop sign at Kay Street and Alicia Avenue in Linda. CHP Yuba-Sutter reports the vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it collided with a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Leslie Garcia, also of Olivehurst, who suffered minor injuries. However, ABC10 reports the driver who ran that stop sign was pronounced dead at the scene.
krcrtv.com
Oroville man arrested after breaking into Tractor Supply, stealing minibikes
OROVILLE, Calif. — A 32-year-old local man was caught stealing minibikes from a Tractor Supply in Oroville early Monday morning. According to police, their officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Co., off Feather River Boulevard, at around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a burglary alarm at the business.
