Therapists Reveal What It Really Means When It Feels Like Your Partner Picks Fights for No Reason
It’s easy to see and feel the damage wrought by a blow-out fight in a relationship. But the strain caused by a partner picking fights for seemingly no reason (you know, the little arguments over how you made the bed or looked at them in a funny way) can be more insidious. While you might be able to resolve these minor disagreements as quickly as they started, over time, this bickering can wear at the quality of your relationship—generating a baseline level of tension that puts you on edge in any interaction with your partner.
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
Why You Should Let Yourself Lose Fitness Sometimes, According to a Physical Therapist
Victoria Sekely may not have started officially training for the New York City Marathon until June 2022, but it had been on her mind for the previous two years. Big fitness goals, like completing a marathon, start taking up your time and energy long before the first day of your training plan. So when you finally cross the finish line, and suddenly your calendar isn't filled with long runs, strength workouts, and a 9 p.m. bedtime, it can feel a little jarring.
marriage.com
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
4 defining traits of a psychopath, according to a researcher who studies them
Psychopathy is a spectrum, but people with it have certain qualities in common, like an inability to love, the neuroscientist Abigail Marsh said.
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
People don’t mate randomly — but the assumption that they do links genes to diseases and traits
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings — instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it's plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
Borderline Personality Disorder and Lowered Empathy
I have previously written about two personality disorders. One of them is associated with a lack of empathy, affects about six point two percent of the general population, and is known as Narcissistic Personality Disorder - or NPD for short. The other is associated with having shallow emotions & Adolf Hitler, affects one point eight percent of the general populace, & is known as Histrionic Personality Disorder or HPD. Now, I am going to be writing about Borderline Personality Disorder, which you can also refer to as BPD if you want to shorten it. The disorder is a condition that is characterized by instability and impulsivity. Some studies say that the condition affects around one point six percent of adults, but another peer-reviewed scientific study says that the number could be up to six percent of the general population.
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma in Borderline Personality Disorder
Almost all studies of subjects with borderline personality disorder show that a significant percentage have a history of child abuse. Family invalidation is even more common in BPD than frank child abuse. A new study that seems to show a lack of correlation between BPD and child abuse has a...
Why This Wellness Journalist Wants You To Be More Skeptical of Health-Promoting Products That Are Too Good To Be True
I had barely hit record on my conversation with journalist Rina Raphael when she started dropping pearls of wisdom. When it comes to navigating the many offerings put forth by the wellness industry: "We're getting misinformation or information that's not high-quality from social media, from media, from your friends," she said. When you're feeling unwell, it's so easy to be persuaded by cure-all claims—which are all too common in this space. "This is why I make the point that no one should blame themselves if they feel like they've been duped."
psychologytoday.com
Helping and Coping With a Partner Who Has Trauma
Those struggling with trauma often are often easily triggered, creating emotions that seem out of proportion to the situation. Partners often feel that they are always walking on eggshells, feeling criticized or that can't do anything right. The keys to helping and coping include realizing the other is doing the...
How you react to stressful situations explains a lot about your personality and circumstances
We all experience fight, flight, freeze, and fawn, but for those with trauma history, these responses to stress can become harmful.
A Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro-Turned-Trainer Shares Her 6 Go-To Moves for Keeping Her Back Pain-Free Throughout Pregnancy
Earlier this year, professional dancer and personal trainer Lindsay Arnold shocked fans when she announced that she’d be departing Dancing With The Stars after more than a decade on the show. While she credited her departure to a desire to focus on her family, it turns out that she also had another project in the works: The Movement Club.
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
A Derm Shares How To Keep Your Winter Workouts From Causing Dry, Itchy, Exercise-Weathered Skin
Heading outside for a winter workout can be exhilarating. Whether you’re hitting the slopes or just running through the flurries in your own neighborhood, it can feel badass to conquer the elements no matter how bad it gets out there. But winter weather can be rough on our skin....
A Black Woman With ADHD Shares Why it Was Hard To Accept Her Diagnosis—And What Changed Her Mind
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) often calls forth the image of a white male student rambunctiously fidgeting at his desk. This is exactly what sprang to mind for Paige Bryan, public relations specialist, after she received her own ADHD diagnosis in her mid-20s last October. The stereotype for this neurodevelopmental disorder—which affects your ability to focus, organize and complete tasks, and regulate your behaviors—can have a significant and detrimental impact on people with marginalized identities, who may not see themselves reflected in a typically "white male" disorder. The truth is, ADHD can affect anyone, including Black women, but it doesn't always look the same.
The Future of Health Is Finally Starting To Look More Inclusive Thanks to These Exciting New Trends
Historically, the health paradigm in this country has been highly restrictive in both the aspects of health it addresses (mostly physical sickness) and who it aims to help (aka thin, white, affluent, and English-speaking folks). But that’s starting to change with the rise of virtual care options in the Covid era, the growing societal acceptance of therapy and mental-health treatment, and the launch of services specifically for overlooked groups, including Black and large-bodied people. In our 2023 Wellness Trends report, we predict that the health-care industry will stretch its limbs even further in the year to come, with innovative programs and products that allow more people to live a healthier life, holistically.
Freethink
A new class of antidepressant works in 2 hours
Major depressive disorder is one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S., affecting more than 8% of adults. If you’re lucky, the usual antidepressants take about a month before you show any signs of improvement — assuming you’ve found the right one. For some people, antidepressants don’t work at all. Therefore, scientists are constantly looking for new strategies to treat depression, ideally, a drug that is fast-acting and with fewer side effects. Now, according to a recent study in mice, scientists have identified an antidepressant compound that works differently than any other on the market and takes effect in as little as two hours.
What I Learned About Announcing a Pregnancy to Those Struggling With Infertility
I couldn’t wait to tell everyone about my first pregnancy. Soon after returning from the doctor’s office, I called my family and shared the news with everyone at once. In the weeks following, every time I met with a friend for lunch, I'd share, sing-song, "Guess what? I'm pregnant!" before diving into a fifteen minute monologue of baby shower and nursery plans. Once I hit the 12-week mark of my pregnancy—past the point when most miscarriages happen—I posted a saccharine picture online for everyone to see, featuring my husband and me holding a box of cupcakes that said "Baby Girl" in sprinkles.
