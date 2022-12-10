Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-15 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Coldest temperatures will be in the far western San Fernando Valley and through the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains where isolated temperatures down to 28 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO