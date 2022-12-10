Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-15 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Coldest temperatures will be in the far western San Fernando Valley and through the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains where isolated temperatures down to 28 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 15:56:00 Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CHST SATURDAY * WHAT...Winds building to 15 to 25 mph at times tonight. Winds of 20 to 30 mph expected Friday through Saturday, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Winds may ease at times during overnight hours. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
