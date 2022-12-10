Effective: 2022-12-15 15:56:00 Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CHST SATURDAY * WHAT...Winds building to 15 to 25 mph at times tonight. Winds of 20 to 30 mph expected Friday through Saturday, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Winds may ease at times during overnight hours. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

1 HOUR AGO