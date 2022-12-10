ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

No. 7 Texas meets Rice following coach’s arrest

No. 7 Texas experienced its first loss of the season last week, but that isn’t the same sort of adversity the Longhorns will be facing Monday night when they host Rice in Austin, Texas. Longhorns players woke up Monday to the news that their head coach, Chris Beard, had...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy