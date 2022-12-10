ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Going Holiday Shopping? Gas Prices Down 2.5 Cents in San Diego to $4.62

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpFca_0jeMBLt200
A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus in 2018. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 29th consecutive day, decreasing 2.5 cents to $4.629, its lowest amount since Feb. 1.

The average price has dropped 62 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.806, including 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 22.7 cents less than one week ago, 87.3 cents lower than one month ago and eight-tenths of a cent less than one year ago.

Despite the long run of decreases, “there is still plenty of downward pressure from these lower gas prices,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

“Primary reasons why we are seeing drops at the pump are due to ample fuel supplies and lower demand for fuel during this period between holiday travel periods,” Shupe said.

Several more gas stations in Southern California lowered their prices to under $4 a gallon Friday, he added.

The national average price dropped for the 31st consecutive day, falling 2 cents to $3.295. It is 13 cents less than one week ago, 50.8 cents lower than one month ago and 4 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 51 cents over the past 31 days, including 1.4 cents Friday. It is $1.721 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: New Rooftop Solar Rules Will Ensure California’s Clean Energy Future

In San Diego, sunshine is the answer. It drives healthy living, tourism and it should power our lightbulbs day and night. A proposed update to the state’s rooftop solar program, referred to as net energy metering, will help make solar the clean energy source for all hours of the day. The California Public Utilities Commission will consider the update Thursday and the incentives for new solar with batteries are deserving of the commission’s support.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Fully Leased Kearny Mesa Office Building Sells for $7.5M

An 18,434-square-foot office building in Kearny Mesa has been sold to a private buyer for $7.5 million, a brokerage announced. Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE’s Private Capital Partners represented the private seller in the transaction. Todd Holley of VOIT represented the buyer, Aroga...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos

A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy